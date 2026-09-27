Jordan Pitches Industrial Investment Opportunities To German Businesses

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) -- Jordan has pitched investment opportunities across its industrial cities to German businesses, targeting new partnerships in technology, pharmaceuticals, food production, engineering and energy-related industries ahead of the Jordan-EU Investment Conference.

Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC) Chairman Obeid Yassin presented the opportunities during a series of business and investment meetings in Munich, where a Jordanian delegation held talks with German officials and private-sector representatives, JIEC said Sunday.

The meetings are part of government efforts to broaden investment partnerships and encourage German participation in the Jordan-EU Investment Conference, scheduled to be held in the Kingdom in October.

Yassin joined a delegation that included Minister of Transport and Labor Nidal Qatamin, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, Jordan's Ambassador to Germany Fayez Khoury and Jordanian private-sector representatives.

Yassin said Jordan's industrial cities offer European companies a base from which to access Jordanian and regional markets, supported by developed infrastructure, serviced industrial sites, specialized services and a range of investment incentives and facilities.

JIEC is particularly seeking value-added German investment in technology, food processing, pharmaceuticals, engineering, energy-related industries and export-oriented manufacturing, he said.

The company expects such partnerships to support the competitiveness of Jordanian manufacturing, expand export opportunities and facilitate the transfer of technology and expertise.

Yassin highlighted Zarqa Industrial Estate, Jordan's newest industrial city, as a key opportunity for European investors and called on German companies to explore projects that JIEC plans to present at the Jordan-EU conference.

Investment in the estate could support higher exports, technology transfer and the creation of skilled jobs for Jordanians, he said.

Plans to upgrade Zarqa Industrial Estate's digital infrastructure were also discussed during a meeting between Yassin and a German company.

Under the project's preliminary concept, the upgrade could cut energy consumption by as much as 50 percent, drawing on a grant provided through a German government program.

JIEC said the proposed project would support the development of smart industrial infrastructure and advance sustainable digital transformation at the Zarqa estate.

The Munich visit included participation in the Munich Business and Technology Forum and a Jordanian-German investment roundtable at Bavaria's Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Discussions with German officials and business representatives covered investment and partnership opportunities in transport, energy, manufacturing, technology and logistics, as well as prospects for developing joint projects.

Yassin also cited government efforts, led by the Ministry of Investment and other relevant ministries, to strengthen Jordan's investment environment and promote opportunities across its industrial cities.

//Petra// RZ