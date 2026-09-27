Same Vans. Same Crew. New Leadership: Bryant & Jordan Whelan Guide Mr. Handyman Serving Greater Jacksonville Forward

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After 18 years, Mike and Libby McCalley retire. A Jacksonville family takes the reins to continue the legacy with the same trusted team and a new vision for the future.

Jacksonville, FL, Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryant Whelan and Jordan Whelan are now officially leading Mr. Handyman® serving Greater Jacksonville, the home repair and maintenance company homeowners across Duval, Clay, and St. Johns counties have been calling since 2008. Founders Mike and Libby McCalley are retiring after an 18-year run defined by craftsmanship, reliability, and deep community roots. The name stays, the Orange Park shop stays, and, most importantly, the crew stays.







Mr. Handyman serving Greater Jacksonville - Jordan and Bryant Whelan, Owners

The Whelans aren't newcomers. Florida natives, they moved to Jacksonville in 2013, are raising three children here, and bring a combined 30 years of service-industry experience from their careers at Insight Global, one of the nation's largest talent solutions firms. Their background is people - finding them, developing them, and building service organizations around them.

"Recruiting teaches you how to identify exceptional talent and how to protect the trust you earn with customers," said Bryant Whelan, former Director at Insight Global. "Jordan and I have spent our careers helping organizations find the right people for critical roles. That translates directly to home services, because the quality of your experience comes down to the technician who shows up at your door."

Jordan Whelan, who builds, manages, and supports teams for Insight Global's largest customers, added:

"Service is personal. Jacksonville homeowners and businesses want dependability, craftsmanship, and communication. Mike and Libby built a company that delivers all three, and our job is to honor that legacy while continuing to raise the bar."

That bar is already high. Mr. Handyman serving Greater Jacksonville has won 10 Bold City Best Awards, including Best Handyman and Best Kitchen & Bath Remodeler for 2026, a testament to the consistency of its technicians and the loyalty of its customers.

Nothing changes in the field. The technicians average more than 20 years in the trades, and they still run out of 1107 Park Avenue in Orange Park. Call the same number, 904-329-7535, and the same Jacksonville handyman crews show up that were on the schedule last week.

Most calls begin with a list:



A door sticking in August humidity.

Trim softening from sprinkler overspray.

Drywall repair and texture matching. Tile repair, caulking, shelving, grab bars, deck resurfacing.

Sometimes that sticking door needs a quick planing. Sometimes it needs a full door replacement. The crew handles both, often in the same visit.

Greater Jacksonville's climate keeps exterior carpentry at the top of the queue. Wood rot repair, soffit and fascia replacement, siding repair, and deck restoration remain the backbone of weekly work, especially after long stretches of summer rain.

"Every job is backed by the Neighborly Done Right Promise®. If something isn't right, we make it right. And homeowners shouldn't have to coordinate five different companies for one list," Bryant said. "Give us the whole list, because we strive to be the best handyman Jacksonville has to offer."

Larger projects, including bathroom remodels and kitchen remodels, follow the same philosophy. The office coordinates local partners it has worked with for years, from countertop fabricators to specialty trades, manages the schedule, and gives homeowners one point of contact and one number to call.

Commercial clients receive the same consistency. Property managers, offices, medical practices, and retail spaces across Greater Jacksonville rely on commercial handyman services for repairs, scheduled maintenance, and after-hours work.

The McCalley legacy spans Orange Park, Fleming Island, Middleburg, Ponte Vedra, Nocatee, St. Johns, and Fruit Cove, plus Jacksonville neighborhoods including Mandarin, San Marco, Riverside, Avondale, and Ortega. The Whelans purchased the business with one guiding principle: Don't break what works.

Homeowners can reach the office at 904-329-7535, book online at mrhandyman.com/greater-jacksonville, and follow the business on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Mr. Handyman serving Greater Jacksonville

Family-owned and locally operated since 2008, Mr. Handyman serving Greater Jacksonville handles home repair, maintenance, and improvement work for homeowners in Jacksonville, Orange Park, Fleming Island, Doctors Inlet, Middleburg, Green Cove Springs, Ponte Vedra, Ponte Vedra Beach, Nocatee, St. Johns, Fruit Cove, Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach, and Atlantic Beach. Common jobs include carpentry, exterior and interior trim, wood rot repair, soffit, fascia, and siding repair, deck repair, drywall repair and texture matching, door installation, tile and grout repair, caulking, grab bars, storage and shelving, assembly projects, bathroom and kitchen remodeling, commercial repairs and maintenance, and the mixed to-do lists most homeowners keep putting off. Work is backed by the Neighborly Done Right Promise®. The business is a locally owned Mr. Handyman franchise, part of the Neighborly family of home service brands. Learn more at mrhandyman.com/greater-jacksonville, on Facebook, or on LinkedIn.

Press Inquiries

Bryant Whelan

Mr. Handyman serving Greater Jacksonville

1107 Park Avenue

Orange Park, FL 32073

License Number: CGC1513681

Phone: 904-329-7535

Email: Jax [at] mrhandyman.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/bryantwhelan

Facebook: facebook.com/MrHandymanJax