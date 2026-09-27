CM Satheesan Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation After Former Kerala CS's Allegations

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 27 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Sunday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after former state Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson alleged that Kumar had suggested he contest a Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, CM Satheesan described Thomson's account as“extremely serious”, saying it raised questions about the impartiality of the country's top election official.

Thomson has said the conversation took place on a flight to Delhi in 2016. According to the former chief secretary, Kumar suggested that he could stand as a BJP candidate in the 2019 general election after retiring from government service. Thomson said he rejected the suggestion.

The reported conversation took place years before Kumar became the chief election commissioner.

CM Satheesan, however, argued that the allegation had implications for public confidence in the Election Commission and called for Kumar to leave office.

The chief minister accused Kumar of acting in ways that benefited the BJP. He also alleged that Kumar had undermined the transparency and impartiality expected of the poll body.

CM Satheesan's statement did not identify specific Election Commission decisions to support those accusations. He said the controversy had deepened doubts about the commission's credibility.

He argued that CEC Kumar's continuation in office would further damage public confidence in democratic institutions at a time when the poll panel was already facing criticism over its functioning.

The chief minister also said Thomson's claim reinforced concerns previously raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Opposition parties have demanded CEC Kumar's resignation, while claims of differences among members of the three-member commission over how certain decisions were taken have added to the political dispute.

Thomson's account has brought an alleged private exchange from 2016 into the wider debate over the Election Commission's independence. His description of the conversation remains an allegation. The account provided with the chief minister's statement did not include evidence independently establishing what was said on the flight.