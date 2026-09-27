Uttar Pradesh's Exports To More Than Double As New Ftas Kick In: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, Sep 27 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted that as global markets open up to India through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Uttar Pradesh's annual exports are expected to more than double from Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 5 lakh crore by 2030.

Addressing the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida, Goyal said that expanding exports, investments and global market access would contribute to the state's goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

The minister said the expanding global market access through FTAs, investments, tourism and international recognition of Uttar Pradesh's products and brands would create new opportunities for the state's entrepreneurs. He called for active participation and cooperation from the state's trade and industrial community in taking forward this development journey.

He said new investments are expected to flow into India from across the globe and noted that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a preferred investment destination, supported by favourable industrial policies and proactive industrial schemes. He said major corporations and global investors are arriving across sectors, creating new employment opportunities.

The minister highlighted the role of modern technology, international enterprises, and the evolving craftsmanship and technical skills of Uttar Pradesh's youth in driving the state's development. He said international events of this scale provide opportunities for direct access to global markets, enabling Uttar Pradesh's diverse products, cuisines and services to reach international markets.

Goyal underscored the international participation at the UP International Trade Show, including six partner countries, hundreds of delegates and exhibitors, and buyer-seller meetings. He noted the participation of international stakeholders and the opportunities created for businesses through the event.

He highlighted the development of expressways, modern airports and industrial parks in Uttar Pradesh and noted the state's growing presence across sectors including defence, semiconductors, electronics and other modern high-technology domains. He also referred to the expansion of a large robotics manufacturing facility in Greater Noida as an example of modern industrial growth and technological development.

The next frontier for Uttar Pradesh's development lies in expanding exports in global markets, attracting international investments, strengthening tourism and building global recognition for brands from the state, he said, adding that the state is strengthening its foundation for greater global trade and progressing towards its development objectives.

The minister also highlighted the importance of coordination between the Central and state governments, along with the participation of citizens, youth and stakeholders from the trade and industrial sector, in supporting Uttar Pradesh's continued economic and export growth.