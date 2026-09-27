Press Release: Fastercapital: Zudomart Reaches Local Traction And Product Feedback Milestones

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: ZudoMart, a Nigeria-based marketplace for entrepreneurs and content creators, is reporting a series of early commercial and product milestones while continuing to receive ongoing... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Lagos, Nigeria & Dubai, UAE

ZudoMart, a Nigeria-based marketplace for entrepreneurs and content creators, is reporting a series of early commercial and product milestones while continuing to receive ongoing support from FasterCapital through its EquityPilot program. Recent activity includes grassroots outreach, media engagement, and structured user feedback that the company is using to refine marketplace tools, creator monetization features, and secure transaction flows.

With continued collaboration from FasterCapital through EquityPilot, ZudoMart's current focus is converting waitlist interest into beta testers and sharpening core marketplace and monetization features under active milestone tracking and execution follow-up.

What the Startup Delivers?

ZudoMart is focused on a platform that combines marketplace management tools, creator monetization options, and secure transactional capabilities tailored to local operational realities. The startup is using direct feedback from prospective users to shape feature priorities and user flows that aim to reduce friction for creators selling digital and physical products.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing contribution to ZudoMart's current phase includes:

– milestone planning and execution follow-up to convert validation into testable product increments

– fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement as the team prepares for staged growth

– introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders where appropriate to aid testing and feedback

– strategic prioritization and market positioning support for creator-focused features

– Conducted multiple radio interviews across local stations to introduce ZudoMart to entrepreneurs and creators.

– Launched a grassroots validation campaign targeting young entrepreneurs and content creators.

– Secured 214 waitlist signups within one week through offline and community-driven outreach.

– Surveyed waitlist respondents: 85.4% expressed willingness to pay for access; 14% indicated conditional willingness pending proof of value.

– Collected structured feedback on core features (marketplace tools, creator monetization, secure transactions) and identified potential beta users from the waitlist.

Current Execution Priorities

ZudoMart's current priorities are ongoing user validation and product iteration: converting signed waitlist members into engaged beta participants, refining onboarding and monetization flows based on structured feedback, and hardening transaction security for pilot testing.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting ZudoMart through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

Customer validation

Direct community outreach and radio interviews generated rapid, locally sourced interest: 214 waitlist signups in one week and clear willingness-to-pay signals from the surveyed subset. ZudoMart is using this validation to select early testers and prioritize features most requested by creators and small merchants.

Ecosystem relevance

Operating from Nigeria, ZudoMart targets a creator-driven micro-economy where offline channels and community networks remain influential. Ground-level outreach and localized testing are core to the startup's approach, helping ensure product-market fit before broader scaling efforts.

About ZudoMart

ZudoMart is a Nigeria-based startup building marketplace and monetization tools for content creators and small entrepreneurs. The company focuses on secure transactions, creator-friendly monetization features, and practical marketplace workflows informed by local user feedback.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.