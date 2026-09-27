Asian Games: What Will Happen If India-Afghanistan Cricket QF Is Washed Out

MENAFN - IANS) Nisshin, Sep 27 (IANS) Rain threat looms large as defending champions India take on a second-string Afghanistan side in the second quarterfinal of the cricket event at the Asian Games on Monday.

The clash is scheduled to take place at the Korogi Sports Park; however, weather forecasts predict showers in the city on the matchday.

As per Accuweather, there is a 97% chance of precipitation on Monday in Nisshin, which puts both the quarterfinal matches in doubt. Pakistan will be facing Hong Kong, China in the first quarterfinal before the India-Afghanistan game.

The Pakistan-Hong Kong, China game is scheduled to begin at 9 AM local time, which is 5:30 AM IST, while the India-Afghanistan clash is lined up to be held at 1:30 PM local time, which is 10 AM IST.

As per AccuWeather, there are 69% chances of precipitation at 8 AM local time, which goes to 70% at 9 AM, the scheduled start of the first QF. The rain chances stay at 49% at 10 AM (local), 75% at 11 AM and 71% at 12 noon.

The precipitation chances slip to 40% at 1 PM (local), the scheduled time for the India-Afghanistan toss, while they remain at 34% at 2 PM and 40% at 3 PM before a marginal increase to 58% at 4 PM local. They remain at 49% at 5 PM, 60% at 6 PM and 49% at 7 PM local time.

In case the heavens open and wash the match out, India and Pakistan will be declared winners of the two quarterfinals on Monday as they are the higher-ranked T20I teams than their opponents.

As per ICC rankings, India are No.1 in T20Is, while Afghanistan are ranked 10th. Pakistan are sixth, while Hong Kong, China are 24th.

The weeather had similarly washed out the 2023 Asian Games final between India and Afghanistan, and India secured the gold medal by virtue of their superior ranking.