Press Release: Fastercapital: Third Bracket Scales Multilingual Interview Engine And Enterprise Traction

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Third Bracket, an HR-technology startup focused on interview automation, today reported a major product release for India and the MEA region: an Interview Engine that supports... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Mumbai, India & Dubai, UAE

Third Bracket, an HR-technology startup focused on interview automation, today reported a major product release for India and the MEA region: an Interview Engine that supports multiple languages, alongside new commercial momentum including five newly onboarded logos and 25 active proof-of-concepts across India and MEA. The company also extended partnerships with AWS and MongoDB, went live with a large Indian conglomerate serving 35,000 users, and has executed an LOI and term sheet with a Singapore investor, all while preparing to attend Dubai SHRM on April 4–5. FasterCapital continues to provide ongoing support as Third Bracket advances this growth stage through the EquityPilot program.

FasterCapital and the EquityPilot program remain engaged in milestone planning and execution follow-up as Third Bracket focuses on product rollouts, POC conversions, and investor diligence. Editors may quote this summary.

What the Startup Delivers?

Product Snapshot Third Bracket delivers an Interview Engine built for multiple languages and enterprise environments. The release targets HR teams and hiring managers who require consistent interview workflows, integration with cloud data services, and the capacity to onboard large user bases while preserving local language support.

How FasterCapital Is Supporting This Stage

– Ongoing milestone planning and execution follow-up to keep development and commercial work aligned

– Fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement as investor discussions progress

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders, including cloud and enterprise contacts

– Strategic prioritization and market positioning guidance for India and MEA expansion

Current Execution Priorities

Operational Priorities Third Bracket's current priorities are advancing POC conversions into paid deployments across India and MEA, scaling the new multilingual Interview Engine in enterprise environments, integrating with partner platforms (AWS, MongoDB), and progressing investor diligence tied to the signed LOI and term sheet. The company is also preparing commercial and networking follow‐ups tied to its presence at Dubai SHRM.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Third Bracket through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

Customer validation

Third Bracket is live with a major Indian conglomerate and is supporting a large user community in production, demonstrating enterprise deployment capability at scale. The company cites this deployment alongside multiple POCs as evidence of product-market fit in complex, multilingual hiring environments.

Ecosystem relevance

Targeting India and MEA, Third Bracket's product release and partner alignments with AWS and MongoDB position it to serve enterprises that require cloud-native interview tooling with language versatility. Attendance at Dubai SHRM underscores ongoing business development efforts in a key regional HR forum.

About Third Bracket

Third Bracket is an HR-tech company focused on interview automation and multilingual candidate assessment. The company's Interview Engine is designed to support enterprise-scale deployments across India and MEA, with integrations to cloud platforms and an emphasis on localized language support. Third Bracket is active in POCs and enterprise rollouts while engaging with investors for next-stage growth.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.