Asian Games: Parveen Hooda, Ankush Panghal Secure Boxing Medals

Indian boxer Parveen Hooda confirmed another boxing medal for the nation, prevailing in the quarterfinal of the women's 65 kg competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday. Parveen beat World Championships silver medallist Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan after a 5-0 unanimous win, as per ESPN. Parveen, who had her 2022 Asian Games bronze rescinded due to a doping violation, has redeemed herself and has a chance to go for the gold. Parveen won her three rounds 4-1, 5-0 and 5-0, securing a dominant win over the Uzbek pugilist.

Ankush Panghal Assures Medal

Earlier, Ankush Panghal confirmed his country a medal in men's 80 kg boxing at the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday, beating Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov in the quarterfinals on Sunday. As per ESPN, Ankush beat Nekruz 5-0 in the quarterfinals via unanimous decision. Ankush's speed and punching were a class apart against the Tajik boxer.

Nekruz was trying to counter-punch and defend in the first round, while Ankush was really proactive with his punches, especially the right hooks. The Indian took the first round 5-0. In the second round as well, Ankush started off with a fantastic left hook and was extremely quick, ensuring some extra blows were delivered to Nekruz's body. The Tajik did make a strong uppercut, but it was met with some strong counter-punches. Ankush was aggressive throughout and took the second round as well, 5-0.

In the final round, the Tajik boxer continued to suffer and got desperate in the final moments. A slugfest followed, and he tried to knock out Ankush, but the Indian managed to defend himself well. Salimov won the round 4-1, but Ankush won the bout 5-0 via unanimous decision purely on the basis of dominance in the first two rounds. Ankush will face a tough challenge in the quarterfinals against the current 75 kg world champion, Fazliddin Erkinboev of Uzbekistan, on September 29.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)