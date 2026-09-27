Congress Suffers Setback As Several Leaders Join BRS In Rajendranagar

Congress Leaders Join BRS in Rajendranagar

The Congress party suffered a setback in the Rajendranagar constituency as several prominent leaders associated with the party joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday.

The joining programme was held at the BRS office in Ranga Reddy district under the leadership of Rajendranagar constituency in-charge Patlolla Karthik Reddy. KTR welcomed the new entrants into the party by draping them with pink scarves.

Those who joined the BRS included former district Congress vice-president B. Sai Reddy, former MPTC member and Market Committee director B. Raju, former Manikonda sarpanch Yalala Naresh, former Puppalaguda MPTC member Papalal Singh, former Manikonda sarpanch Jaihind Rao and Manikonda councillor Yalala Lavanya, among others. The joining of several leaders who had been associated with the Congress for nearly three decades was seen as significant.

Former ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy, Jagadish Reddy and Srinivas Goud, MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, MLC Naveen Reddy and other senior BRS leaders from Ranga Reddy district attended the programme. Former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said several leaders were joining the BRS because they believed KCR was the“protector” of Telangana. She criticised the Congress government and said that had KCR remained in power, the Metro Rail would have reached Shamshabad. Describing KCR and KTR as visionary leaders, she said people wanted KCR to return to power and that he continued to remain in their hearts.

Karthik Reddy said leaders and workers were joining the BRS as they believed the Congress party's tenure was over and that the BRS would return to power. He said the party would work hard to win all 14 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Ranga Reddy district.

KTR Slams Congress Government

Allegations of Repression and Corruption

KTR said the Congress government would complete three years in office in another month and alleged that the government was resorting to repression. Referring to restrictions on music and DJs in Hyderabad, he criticised the police for what he described as interference in matters relating to songs and public programmes. He warned that excessive repression could provoke a strong reaction, saying that“even blades of grass can turn into crowbars” when the situation demanded.

Referring to the film 'The Paradise', KTR said that although the character based on KCR appeared for only a few minutes, it reflected how people continued to remember the former Chief Minister, whom he described as a leader who had given people freedom and independence. He claimed that disappointment and frustration prevailed among people across different sections of society.

KTR alleged that the Congress government had damaged the real estate sector by taking 30 per cent commissions. He said the Metro Rail project from Raidurg to Shamshabad would have been completed by now had the BRS remained in power. He claimed that the tender process had been completed during the BRS government's tenure and alleged that the Congress government cancelled the tender after assuming office.

BRS Development Projects and Promises

On the Musi River project, KTR said people living along the river and its catchment areas were currently living in fear. He said the BRS government had prepared a Rs 16,000-crore plan to develop the Musi and had established 32 sewage treatment plants to prevent sewage from entering the river. He also recalled that land titles had been issued to two lakh people under G.O. 58 and that double-bedroom houses had been constructed.

KTR questioned whether the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) could not see the houses of ruling-party leaders Vivek Venkataswamy, Anumula Tirupati Reddy and Patnam Mahender Reddy. He alleged that despite completing nearly three years in office, the Congress government had not laid even a single brick for house construction. He also questioned the government's claims regarding the proposed“Future City”, saying that what was being projected under that name was essentially related to the Pharma City project.

Political Predictions and Party Strategy

KTR further said KCR would return to power within two years. He alleged that the Rajendranagar MLA had deceived the people and joined the Congress. He said the BRS was aware of what everyone was doing and where, and warned that all accounts would be brought to light once the party returned to power. He also praised Karthik Reddy for working with commitment as the Rajendranagar constituency in-charge.

KTR said voter registration for the Graduate MLC elections would begin on Monday and urged all eligible voters to register. He also called upon the newly joined leaders and workers to coordinate with party members and work towards strengthening the BRS. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)