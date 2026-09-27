Sonam Wangchuk Offers Moral Support In CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row

Just two months after coming out of a hunger strike demanding the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Activist Sonam Wangchuk has extended“moral support” to all organisations raising the issue regarding the allegations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

While he said that it is not possible for him to“personally join every single movement”, he said that he is hopeful of the entire country“joining in demanding this accountability to build a clean, transparent democracy". "I always extend my moral support to all organisations and leaders raising such issues, issues that are entirely valid, such as cleaning up the election process and ensuring accountability. However, it is not possible for me to personally join every single movement...I hope the entire country will join in demanding this accountability to build a clean, transparent democracy," Wangchuk told ANI.

CJP Demands CEC's Resignation

Currently, CJP is demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, with the organisation demanding a pause on all future elections, the suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and the rollback of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions and Term Office) Bill, 2023. The demand comes after an Indian Express report claiming that decisions related to the SIR process were objected to by two of the three Election Commissioners.

ECI Clarifies Position

The report stated that "Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections multiple times over decisions and orders issued without their knowledge". However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday clarified its position on Saturday and said that all decisions related to the schedule of the SIR of electoral rolls were taken with the "unanimous approval of the Commission".

The poll body also said that a letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary was related to the functioning of an officer on deputation and not any policy matter of the Commission. In a press note issued after its meeting, the ECI stated that the schedule for the SIR in 12 States and Union Territories was issued on October 27, 2025, while the schedule for 19 States and UTs was issued on May 14, 2026, with the unanimous approval of the Commission. (ANI)

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