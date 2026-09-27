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Inside Hurricane Polo: NOAA Hurricane Heroes Fly Into 180 MPH Eyewall World News


2026-09-27 05:46:06
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

NOAA Hurricane Heroes brave the terrifying 180 MPH eyewall of Hurricane Polo, capturing unbelievable footage from inside the storm's massive eye and its stunning 'stadium effect.' Meanwhile, a waterspout forms off the coast as Polo's powerful storm bands trigger intense weather, with huge waves battering Mexico's Pacific coastline.

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AsiaNet News

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