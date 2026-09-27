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Ireland Players to Wear Black Armbands in Israel Match Amid Gaza Row
(MENAFN) Republic of Ireland players plan to wear black armbands in tribute to lives lost in the Gaza conflict during Sunday's Nations League clash against Israel in Hungary, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) announced Saturday.
FAI Chief Executive David Courell also confirmed that one squad member had withdrawn ahead of the fixture. He said the team had held an internal vote on whether to proceed with the match, with a "significant majority" backing the decision to play.
The fixture has drawn controversy since Ireland and Israel were placed together in Group B3, with players facing pressure from the Stop The Game campaign — organized by Irish Sport for Palestine — to boycott the match.
"They also have the intention to wear black armbands in recognition of all lives lost in the (Gaza) conflict," Courell said at a delayed news conference.
Match to Proceed Despite 'Different Views'
The FAI confirmed the UEFA Nations League fixture against Israel, set for Debrecen, Hungary on Sunday, will go ahead despite internal disagreement among players.
"The 2026-27 UEFA Nations League fixtures against Israel will be fulfilled," the FAI said in a statement issued Saturday.
"The Association made this decision following consultation with the Republic of Ireland players who shared different views and a majority expressed that the fixtures should be played. The Association respects the views of all players involved and appreciates the level of sensitivity concerning these fixtures," the statement added.
A pre-match press conference featuring Irish manager Heimir Hallgrimsson and a player was delayed by 15 minutes on Saturday morning amid uncertainty over whether the match would proceed. Irish media outlets reported that several players — including goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu — had sought to withdraw from the fixture.
"Playing Against Genocide"
Ireland midfielder Jason Knight became the first national team player to publicly declare that the country should skip the upcoming match against Israel.
"I don't think the game should be going ahead, but it is going ahead," he said.
The 25-year-old Bristol City midfielder said the squad planned further discussions before finalizing their approach to Sunday's game in Hungary.
More than 160 Irish athletes have signed an open letter urging the national team to boycott the fixture, while the Stop The Game campaign has staged demonstrations calling for Israel's suspension from international football.
Head coach Hallgrimsson previously acknowledged that some players felt "really uncomfortable" about the matches, describing the team's participation as playing "against genocide" — remarks that drew a sharp rebuke from the Israeli Football Association.
The opening match kicks off at Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen on Sunday. The return leg, officially Ireland's home fixture, has been relocated from Dublin to Backa Topola, Serbia, and will be played behind closed doors on Oct. 4.
FAI Chief Executive David Courell also confirmed that one squad member had withdrawn ahead of the fixture. He said the team had held an internal vote on whether to proceed with the match, with a "significant majority" backing the decision to play.
The fixture has drawn controversy since Ireland and Israel were placed together in Group B3, with players facing pressure from the Stop The Game campaign — organized by Irish Sport for Palestine — to boycott the match.
"They also have the intention to wear black armbands in recognition of all lives lost in the (Gaza) conflict," Courell said at a delayed news conference.
Match to Proceed Despite 'Different Views'
The FAI confirmed the UEFA Nations League fixture against Israel, set for Debrecen, Hungary on Sunday, will go ahead despite internal disagreement among players.
"The 2026-27 UEFA Nations League fixtures against Israel will be fulfilled," the FAI said in a statement issued Saturday.
"The Association made this decision following consultation with the Republic of Ireland players who shared different views and a majority expressed that the fixtures should be played. The Association respects the views of all players involved and appreciates the level of sensitivity concerning these fixtures," the statement added.
A pre-match press conference featuring Irish manager Heimir Hallgrimsson and a player was delayed by 15 minutes on Saturday morning amid uncertainty over whether the match would proceed. Irish media outlets reported that several players — including goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu — had sought to withdraw from the fixture.
"Playing Against Genocide"
Ireland midfielder Jason Knight became the first national team player to publicly declare that the country should skip the upcoming match against Israel.
"I don't think the game should be going ahead, but it is going ahead," he said.
The 25-year-old Bristol City midfielder said the squad planned further discussions before finalizing their approach to Sunday's game in Hungary.
More than 160 Irish athletes have signed an open letter urging the national team to boycott the fixture, while the Stop The Game campaign has staged demonstrations calling for Israel's suspension from international football.
Head coach Hallgrimsson previously acknowledged that some players felt "really uncomfortable" about the matches, describing the team's participation as playing "against genocide" — remarks that drew a sharp rebuke from the Israeli Football Association.
The opening match kicks off at Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen on Sunday. The return leg, officially Ireland's home fixture, has been relocated from Dublin to Backa Topola, Serbia, and will be played behind closed doors on Oct. 4.
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