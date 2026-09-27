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Lavrov: Russia Ready for Ukraine Talks, Blames Others for Stalling
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday that Moscow remains committed to peace talks with Ukraine, pushing back against claims that Russia is the party avoiding negotiations.
Speaking to reporters after his address to the UN General Assembly in New York, Lavrov said earlier rounds of talks were not halted by Moscow, "but rather by those who today claim that the Russians are avoiding contact and have nothing to say."
On US Relations
Turning to US-Russia relations, Lavrov said the two countries maintain regular dialogue through multiple channels.
"We are ready; we will always engage in dialogue – especially with countries like the United States," he said. "We will always listen, and we will always speak honestly about what we disagree with."
He added that Moscow still regards the understandings reached during last year's summit in Alaska as valid, and said Russia is prepared to return to them.
Germany Meeting Yields 'Nothing New,' Lavrov Says
On relations with Berlin, Lavrov said his meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul — requested by Berlin "at the very last minute" and the first such meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers since 2022, when the Ukraine war began — produced no fresh proposals.
"When asked to outline the purpose of his visit, the German minister took out his notes and read a text that merely reiterated what Germany's leaders officially and publicly declare on a daily basis. I gleaned nothing new from it—a point I made to Mr. Wadephul," he said.
Lavrov suggested there was an implication that Germany's foreign minister had "come down" to reestablish contact with Russia, with the expectation that Moscow would now make concessions on the Ukraine war in exchange for the gesture.
Iran, Pakistan-Brokered Deal Could Be Revisited
Asked about US President Donald Trump's public rejection of a plan put forward by Iran to resolve their standoff, Lavrov said the parties could consider reviving the June framework agreement reached through Pakistani mediation — known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.
"We believe the Islamabad Memorandum was a fair deal. As the saying goes – and given that it was signed at the highest level, presumably with full awareness of what was being done – why not revisit it?" he said.
UN Secretary-General Race
On the selection of the next UN secretary-general, Lavrov said he expects the incoming chief to represent the interests of the international community as a whole, noting that several candidates for the post possess the qualities required under the UN Charter.
Current Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' term concludes at the end of this year.
Speaking to reporters after his address to the UN General Assembly in New York, Lavrov said earlier rounds of talks were not halted by Moscow, "but rather by those who today claim that the Russians are avoiding contact and have nothing to say."
On US Relations
Turning to US-Russia relations, Lavrov said the two countries maintain regular dialogue through multiple channels.
"We are ready; we will always engage in dialogue – especially with countries like the United States," he said. "We will always listen, and we will always speak honestly about what we disagree with."
He added that Moscow still regards the understandings reached during last year's summit in Alaska as valid, and said Russia is prepared to return to them.
Germany Meeting Yields 'Nothing New,' Lavrov Says
On relations with Berlin, Lavrov said his meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul — requested by Berlin "at the very last minute" and the first such meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers since 2022, when the Ukraine war began — produced no fresh proposals.
"When asked to outline the purpose of his visit, the German minister took out his notes and read a text that merely reiterated what Germany's leaders officially and publicly declare on a daily basis. I gleaned nothing new from it—a point I made to Mr. Wadephul," he said.
Lavrov suggested there was an implication that Germany's foreign minister had "come down" to reestablish contact with Russia, with the expectation that Moscow would now make concessions on the Ukraine war in exchange for the gesture.
Iran, Pakistan-Brokered Deal Could Be Revisited
Asked about US President Donald Trump's public rejection of a plan put forward by Iran to resolve their standoff, Lavrov said the parties could consider reviving the June framework agreement reached through Pakistani mediation — known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.
"We believe the Islamabad Memorandum was a fair deal. As the saying goes – and given that it was signed at the highest level, presumably with full awareness of what was being done – why not revisit it?" he said.
UN Secretary-General Race
On the selection of the next UN secretary-general, Lavrov said he expects the incoming chief to represent the interests of the international community as a whole, noting that several candidates for the post possess the qualities required under the UN Charter.
Current Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' term concludes at the end of this year.
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