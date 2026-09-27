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Global food industry to convene in Jeddah tomorrow for the opening of the Saudifood Show and Saudifood Manufacturing 2026 to accelerate food production and supply
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) : The global food and food manufacturing industries will converge in Jeddah tomorrow (Sunday, September 27, 2026) as The Saudifood Show and Saudifood Manufacturing 2026 open their doors at the Jeddah Superdome, bringing together more than 1,000 exhibitors from over 95 countries to unlock new sourcing, investment and business opportunities across Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding food economy.
Running till September 29, the co-located events will bring the commercial and industrial sides of the food and beverage sector together under one roof, connecting global suppliers, manufacturers and technology providers with buyers, distributors, retailers, hospitality groups and other industry professionals from across the Kingdom and the wider region.
Making their first appearance together in Jeddah, The Saudifood Show and Saudifood Manufacturing will span the full F&B value chain, from food sourcing and ingredients to processing, packaging, automation, logistics, distribution, retail and foodservice. More than 100,000 products and solutions are expected to be showcased across the three-day events.
MODON, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, joins as Strategic Partner for both events. First Mills and Durrah Advanced will participate as Gold Sponsors, and Arabian Mills and Snackland as Silver Sponsors of the Saudifood Show, while ITEC will serve as Silver Sponsor of Saudifood Manufacturing, further fostering collaboration among government, manufacturing, technology and food production.
Hany Haggag, Country Manager, Snackland, said: “Saudi Arabia’s constantly evolving consumer landscape has been creating strong momentum for new products, flavours and experiences. Amid this expanding market, this year’s SaudiFood offers Snackland a pivotal platform to exhibit our latest offerings, engage with key industry stakeholders and explore partnerships that will help shape the next chapter of the region’s snacks market. Since our launch, we have built a diverse FMCG portfolio, spanning energy drinks, soft drinks, protein bars and chips. To support our continued growth and commitment to quality, we are also expanding our manufacturing capabilities, with a state-of-the-art facility scheduled to become operational.”
Supported by Jeddah’s trade, logistics and HoReCa networks, the co-located events will align global supply and manufacturing capabilities with Saudi market demand, reinforcing the city’s role as a gateway to Saudi and regional F&B markets.
Abdulaziz Alderbas, General Manager, ITEC - Invention Technology Trading Company, said: “Saudi Arabia’s food manufacturing sector is entering a brand-new phase, supported by rising investments, localisation and adoption of advanced technologies. As the Silver Sponsor of Saudifood Manufacturing 2026, we are proud to support this dynamic platform that convenes industry leaders, innovators and investors, paving the way for efficient, resilient and sustainable food production across the Kingdom. ITEC has been a long-standing trusted partner for factories and industrial companies, providing complete technical support, consultation, installation, maintenance, and long-term service. As one of the leading industrial solutions providers in the GCC region, our offerings empower customers to enhance efficiency, quality, safety and production performance.”
The Saudifood Show will bring together leading Saudi and international brands across a diverse range of categories. The meat and poultry sector will feature Allanasons, BRF, Minerva, Seara Food Middle East (JBS), Zamil Food and Tanmiah, while the dairy segment will include Lactalis, Almarai, Arla, NADEC and KDD.
The rice, grains and pulses segment will feature First Mills, Arabian Mills, Kuwait Flour Mills & Bakeries Company, Al Durra and OKAM, while Savola and United Flower will represent the fats and oils sector. Prima International and Masdar will participate in bakery, Frinsa in seafood, and Aldella, Saudi Kuwait Company (Americana) and Farm Frites
Running till September 29, the co-located events will bring the commercial and industrial sides of the food and beverage sector together under one roof, connecting global suppliers, manufacturers and technology providers with buyers, distributors, retailers, hospitality groups and other industry professionals from across the Kingdom and the wider region.
Making their first appearance together in Jeddah, The Saudifood Show and Saudifood Manufacturing will span the full F&B value chain, from food sourcing and ingredients to processing, packaging, automation, logistics, distribution, retail and foodservice. More than 100,000 products and solutions are expected to be showcased across the three-day events.
MODON, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, joins as Strategic Partner for both events. First Mills and Durrah Advanced will participate as Gold Sponsors, and Arabian Mills and Snackland as Silver Sponsors of the Saudifood Show, while ITEC will serve as Silver Sponsor of Saudifood Manufacturing, further fostering collaboration among government, manufacturing, technology and food production.
Hany Haggag, Country Manager, Snackland, said: “Saudi Arabia’s constantly evolving consumer landscape has been creating strong momentum for new products, flavours and experiences. Amid this expanding market, this year’s SaudiFood offers Snackland a pivotal platform to exhibit our latest offerings, engage with key industry stakeholders and explore partnerships that will help shape the next chapter of the region’s snacks market. Since our launch, we have built a diverse FMCG portfolio, spanning energy drinks, soft drinks, protein bars and chips. To support our continued growth and commitment to quality, we are also expanding our manufacturing capabilities, with a state-of-the-art facility scheduled to become operational.”
Supported by Jeddah’s trade, logistics and HoReCa networks, the co-located events will align global supply and manufacturing capabilities with Saudi market demand, reinforcing the city’s role as a gateway to Saudi and regional F&B markets.
Abdulaziz Alderbas, General Manager, ITEC - Invention Technology Trading Company, said: “Saudi Arabia’s food manufacturing sector is entering a brand-new phase, supported by rising investments, localisation and adoption of advanced technologies. As the Silver Sponsor of Saudifood Manufacturing 2026, we are proud to support this dynamic platform that convenes industry leaders, innovators and investors, paving the way for efficient, resilient and sustainable food production across the Kingdom. ITEC has been a long-standing trusted partner for factories and industrial companies, providing complete technical support, consultation, installation, maintenance, and long-term service. As one of the leading industrial solutions providers in the GCC region, our offerings empower customers to enhance efficiency, quality, safety and production performance.”
The Saudifood Show will bring together leading Saudi and international brands across a diverse range of categories. The meat and poultry sector will feature Allanasons, BRF, Minerva, Seara Food Middle East (JBS), Zamil Food and Tanmiah, while the dairy segment will include Lactalis, Almarai, Arla, NADEC and KDD.
The rice, grains and pulses segment will feature First Mills, Arabian Mills, Kuwait Flour Mills & Bakeries Company, Al Durra and OKAM, while Savola and United Flower will represent the fats and oils sector. Prima International and Masdar will participate in bakery, Frinsa in seafood, and Aldella, Saudi Kuwait Company (Americana) and Farm Frites
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