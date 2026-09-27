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RSF Accused of Ransacking Sudan Hospital as North Kordofan Battle Rages
(MENAFN) The Sudan Doctors Network alleged Saturday that paramilitary forces ransacked and demolished a rural hospital in North Kordofan, stripping it of medical equipment and leaving the facility inoperable.
The independent medical body said the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stormed Sodari Rural Hospital, plundering its infrastructure and destroying devices and supplies. Before the conflict erupted, the facility had served upwards of 50,000 families across the region, according to the network.
The group warned that the assault has cut off a lifeline for local residents already grappling with acute humanitarian and medical shortages in the area.
Targeting hospitals, the network said, amounts to a direct assault on civilians' right to healthcare and cripples the broader system's capacity to treat the population.
The Sudan Doctors Network called on the international community, along with humanitarian and human rights groups, to publicly denounce the attack, push for safeguards protecting medical facilities in war zones, and demand that RSF commanders end strikes on health sites — with accountability for those responsible.
The RSF had not issued a response to the allegations as of Saturday.
The accusation surfaced a day after Sudan's army announced it had seized full control of Sodari city, claiming significant personnel and equipment losses inflicted on RSF fighters in the process.
Government forces have been on the offensive across North Kordofan in recent weeks, with military officials reporting the capture of 11 localities in the state.
Earlier this month, on Sept. 6, the army said it had taken Hamrat al-Wiz in the Jabra al-Sheikh locality.
The territorial gains follow a string of army advances since late July, when it reclaimed Bara, Jabra al-Sheikh, and Umm Sayala, and secured the strategic highway connecting Bara to Omdurman, just west of the capital, Khartoum.
Fighting has gripped Sudan's three Kordofan states — North, South, and West — since clashes broke out between the two sides last October.
The broader war between Sudan's army and the RSF has raged since 2023, killing tens of thousands and displacing an estimated 13 million people, according to United Nations and other international figures.
The independent medical body said the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stormed Sodari Rural Hospital, plundering its infrastructure and destroying devices and supplies. Before the conflict erupted, the facility had served upwards of 50,000 families across the region, according to the network.
The group warned that the assault has cut off a lifeline for local residents already grappling with acute humanitarian and medical shortages in the area.
Targeting hospitals, the network said, amounts to a direct assault on civilians' right to healthcare and cripples the broader system's capacity to treat the population.
The Sudan Doctors Network called on the international community, along with humanitarian and human rights groups, to publicly denounce the attack, push for safeguards protecting medical facilities in war zones, and demand that RSF commanders end strikes on health sites — with accountability for those responsible.
The RSF had not issued a response to the allegations as of Saturday.
The accusation surfaced a day after Sudan's army announced it had seized full control of Sodari city, claiming significant personnel and equipment losses inflicted on RSF fighters in the process.
Government forces have been on the offensive across North Kordofan in recent weeks, with military officials reporting the capture of 11 localities in the state.
Earlier this month, on Sept. 6, the army said it had taken Hamrat al-Wiz in the Jabra al-Sheikh locality.
The territorial gains follow a string of army advances since late July, when it reclaimed Bara, Jabra al-Sheikh, and Umm Sayala, and secured the strategic highway connecting Bara to Omdurman, just west of the capital, Khartoum.
Fighting has gripped Sudan's three Kordofan states — North, South, and West — since clashes broke out between the two sides last October.
The broader war between Sudan's army and the RSF has raged since 2023, killing tens of thousands and displacing an estimated 13 million people, according to United Nations and other international figures.
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