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Network International expands digital payment capabilities in Jordan through Mastercard Move
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) : Network International (Network), a leading fintech company across the Middle East and Africa, today announced a collaboration with Mastercard Move, Mastercard’s portfolio of global money movement capabilities, to enable participating financial institutions, fintechs and payment providers to support fast and secure domestic and international card-based money movement for consumers and businesses.
This collaboration expands access to digital money movement capabilities in Jordan, enabling licensed institutions and payment service providers that use Network to transfer funds domestically and across borders through a single connection to Mastercard Move’s global money movement network. Mastercard Move supports secure, near real-time transfer to and from cards, bank accounts and certain digital accounts.
By enabling near-real-time transactions, this collaboration helps improve financial accessibility, enhance liquidity management for businesses and streamline digital payment experiences. It also creates opportunities for underserved consumers and digitally emerging users to participate more actively in the financial ecosystem.
Combining Network’s strong local market presence and processing infrastructure with Mastercard’s global money movement capabilities, the initiative creates a scalable foundation for advanced payment use cases, including person-to-person transfers, merchant payments, supplier and vendor payouts, disbursements, remittances and other eligible cross-border payment experiences. These capabilities can support a range of everyday needs, from gig economy payouts and digital tipping to faster refunds, wallet top-ups and more convenient ways for people to send and receive money locally and internationally.
“Mastercard Move is designed to address the growing appetite for near-real-time digital payments across the globe. By joining forces with Network International to introduce this global platform in Jordan, we are accelerating financial innovation and contributing to economic growth in the region. This launch represents an important milestone in our efforts to promote financial inclusion, boost cross-border payment efficiency and support secure and efficient digital payment experiences for the user across the country” said Saud Swar, country manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and other Levant, Mastercard.
“At Network International, we are committed to driving digital transformation and providing our partners with the latest payment solutions. Our collaboration with Mastercard Move aims to accelerate the adoption of digital financial services and support Jordan’s transition toward a more connected economy while allowing financial institutions, fintech companies and exchange houses to modernize their infrastructure,” said Amjad Al Sadeq, Chief Corporate Officer, Jordan & Levant, Network International.
The collaboration marks an important step in advancing Jordan’s payments ecosystem in line with the country’s digital transformation agenda. As the demand for faster payments and electronic disbursements surges across the Middle East, this collaboration brings these capabilities to market to address the evolving consumer expectations for speed, convenience and security. This momentum is reflected in the rapid growth of the Middle East and North Africa digital payments market, which was valued at USD 248.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand from USD 275.47 billion in 2026 to USD 462.41 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.92% during the forecast period (2026–2031)
This collaboration expands access to digital money movement capabilities in Jordan, enabling licensed institutions and payment service providers that use Network to transfer funds domestically and across borders through a single connection to Mastercard Move’s global money movement network. Mastercard Move supports secure, near real-time transfer to and from cards, bank accounts and certain digital accounts.
By enabling near-real-time transactions, this collaboration helps improve financial accessibility, enhance liquidity management for businesses and streamline digital payment experiences. It also creates opportunities for underserved consumers and digitally emerging users to participate more actively in the financial ecosystem.
Combining Network’s strong local market presence and processing infrastructure with Mastercard’s global money movement capabilities, the initiative creates a scalable foundation for advanced payment use cases, including person-to-person transfers, merchant payments, supplier and vendor payouts, disbursements, remittances and other eligible cross-border payment experiences. These capabilities can support a range of everyday needs, from gig economy payouts and digital tipping to faster refunds, wallet top-ups and more convenient ways for people to send and receive money locally and internationally.
“Mastercard Move is designed to address the growing appetite for near-real-time digital payments across the globe. By joining forces with Network International to introduce this global platform in Jordan, we are accelerating financial innovation and contributing to economic growth in the region. This launch represents an important milestone in our efforts to promote financial inclusion, boost cross-border payment efficiency and support secure and efficient digital payment experiences for the user across the country” said Saud Swar, country manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and other Levant, Mastercard.
“At Network International, we are committed to driving digital transformation and providing our partners with the latest payment solutions. Our collaboration with Mastercard Move aims to accelerate the adoption of digital financial services and support Jordan’s transition toward a more connected economy while allowing financial institutions, fintech companies and exchange houses to modernize their infrastructure,” said Amjad Al Sadeq, Chief Corporate Officer, Jordan & Levant, Network International.
The collaboration marks an important step in advancing Jordan’s payments ecosystem in line with the country’s digital transformation agenda. As the demand for faster payments and electronic disbursements surges across the Middle East, this collaboration brings these capabilities to market to address the evolving consumer expectations for speed, convenience and security. This momentum is reflected in the rapid growth of the Middle East and North Africa digital payments market, which was valued at USD 248.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand from USD 275.47 billion in 2026 to USD 462.41 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.92% during the forecast period (2026–2031)
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