403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fortis Escorts Hospital Jaipur Hosts 17th ACE Sepsis Symposium to Strengthen Critical Care
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) : Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur, successfully hosted the 17th ACE Sepsis Symposium 2026, convening leading critical care specialists and medical experts for an intensive knowledge-sharing program dedicated to advancing sepsis management.
The symposium was organised by ACE in association with Life Savers in Action, aimed to elevate clinical preparedness among healthcare professionals managing critically ill patients. The curriculum emphasized early recognition, rapid clinical decision-making, evidence-based protocols, and coordinated multidisciplinary care.
The academic programme featured presentations and panel discussions led by a distinguished national faculty including Dr Srinivas Samavedam, Consultant & Head, Critical Care, Sindhu Hospital, Hyderabad; Dr Sanjit Sashidharan, Medical Director, Care Fortis Breach Hospital, Mumbai; Dr Parikshit Prayag, Head, Critical Disease Specialist, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune; Dr Ravi Jain, Associate Professor, MGMCH, Jaipur; and Dr Shrikant Srinivasan, Chairman, Manipal Institute of Critical Care Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Delhi.
Discussions centered on real-world challenges in critical care, including early risk assessment, identifying subtle signs of clinical deterioration, executing timely interventions, and establishing continuous patient reassessment protocols.
Speaking at the symposium, Dr Pankaj Anand, Director – Internal Medicine and Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Jaipur, said, "Sepsis can progress rapidly, and patient outcomes depend entirely on how early warning signs are recognized and how swiftly the clinical team responds. Continuous academic engagement allows us to revisit established practices, navigate complex clinical scenarios, and learn from diverse institutional experiences to strengthen our evidence-based approach."
Dr. Manish Kumar Agarwal, Facility Director, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur, said“ “We are committed to promoting continuous professional learning and clinical excellence. Platforms like the ACE Sepsis Symposium empower healthcare professionals to exchange vital insights and adopt evolving practices, ultimately driving better outcomes for patients battling complex critical conditions.”
The 17th ACE Sepsis Symposium 2026 concluded with a renewed pledge toward multi-institutional collaboration, continuous professional development, and the rigorous application of evidence-based strategies in critical care medicine.
The symposium was organised by ACE in association with Life Savers in Action, aimed to elevate clinical preparedness among healthcare professionals managing critically ill patients. The curriculum emphasized early recognition, rapid clinical decision-making, evidence-based protocols, and coordinated multidisciplinary care.
The academic programme featured presentations and panel discussions led by a distinguished national faculty including Dr Srinivas Samavedam, Consultant & Head, Critical Care, Sindhu Hospital, Hyderabad; Dr Sanjit Sashidharan, Medical Director, Care Fortis Breach Hospital, Mumbai; Dr Parikshit Prayag, Head, Critical Disease Specialist, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune; Dr Ravi Jain, Associate Professor, MGMCH, Jaipur; and Dr Shrikant Srinivasan, Chairman, Manipal Institute of Critical Care Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Delhi.
Discussions centered on real-world challenges in critical care, including early risk assessment, identifying subtle signs of clinical deterioration, executing timely interventions, and establishing continuous patient reassessment protocols.
Speaking at the symposium, Dr Pankaj Anand, Director – Internal Medicine and Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Jaipur, said, "Sepsis can progress rapidly, and patient outcomes depend entirely on how early warning signs are recognized and how swiftly the clinical team responds. Continuous academic engagement allows us to revisit established practices, navigate complex clinical scenarios, and learn from diverse institutional experiences to strengthen our evidence-based approach."
Dr. Manish Kumar Agarwal, Facility Director, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur, said“ “We are committed to promoting continuous professional learning and clinical excellence. Platforms like the ACE Sepsis Symposium empower healthcare professionals to exchange vital insights and adopt evolving practices, ultimately driving better outcomes for patients battling complex critical conditions.”
The 17th ACE Sepsis Symposium 2026 concluded with a renewed pledge toward multi-institutional collaboration, continuous professional development, and the rigorous application of evidence-based strategies in critical care medicine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment