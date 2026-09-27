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Takaichi: Japan, US Now 'Most Trusted' Allies After Trump-Xi Call
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Saturday that Japan and the United States have emerged as trusted allies, speaking shortly after a phone call with President Donald Trump that followed his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"Japan and the United States have now become the most trusted allied nations," Takaichi said on X, adding that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to jointly contribute to peace and stability in the region and the world.
Takaichi said the call began at 9 p.m. local time (1200 GMT), noting that Trump reached out to her shortly after wrapping up his meeting with Xi.
Trump offered "detailed explanations regarding the recent US-China summit meeting," she said.
"Building on that, President Trump and I exchanged views, centering on various issues surrounding China, including the economy and security such as economic security, and confirmed the Japan-US collaboration," Takaichi added.
The call came just days after Takaichi and Trump met Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.
"Holding two summit meetings between our leaders within one week truly demonstrates the strength of the Japan-US alliance," she said.
At their New York meeting, the two leaders had agreed to deepen cooperation across the economy, security and economic security — spanning artificial intelligence, semiconductors and critical minerals.
Trump hosted Xi in Washington on Thursday, where the two discussed bilateral relations and Taiwan, among other issues.
Relations between Tokyo and Beijing have remained tense since Takaichi said last November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Japan.
Japan and the US remain formal military allies, with roughly 50,000 American troops stationed across Japan under their bilateral security arrangements.
"Japan and the United States have now become the most trusted allied nations," Takaichi said on X, adding that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to jointly contribute to peace and stability in the region and the world.
Takaichi said the call began at 9 p.m. local time (1200 GMT), noting that Trump reached out to her shortly after wrapping up his meeting with Xi.
Trump offered "detailed explanations regarding the recent US-China summit meeting," she said.
"Building on that, President Trump and I exchanged views, centering on various issues surrounding China, including the economy and security such as economic security, and confirmed the Japan-US collaboration," Takaichi added.
The call came just days after Takaichi and Trump met Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.
"Holding two summit meetings between our leaders within one week truly demonstrates the strength of the Japan-US alliance," she said.
At their New York meeting, the two leaders had agreed to deepen cooperation across the economy, security and economic security — spanning artificial intelligence, semiconductors and critical minerals.
Trump hosted Xi in Washington on Thursday, where the two discussed bilateral relations and Taiwan, among other issues.
Relations between Tokyo and Beijing have remained tense since Takaichi said last November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Japan.
Japan and the US remain formal military allies, with roughly 50,000 American troops stationed across Japan under their bilateral security arrangements.
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