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German Unions Rally in 15 Cities Against Merz's Social Reform Plans
(MENAFN) Trade unions across Germany staged demonstrations in 15 major cities on Saturday, protesting social policy reforms planned by the federal government.
The protests were organized by the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) and several affiliated unions under the slogan, "Your work, your health, your pension — you earned them."
Thousands gathered in front of Berlin's city hall, carrying banners and signs reading, "Money to social services not war," "Daycare centers not fighter jets," "(Chancellor Friedrich Merz) must go," "We workers are angry with Merz," "Enough is enough," and "Social rights know no borders."
DGB head Yasmin Fahimi, speaking at a demonstration in the western city of Essen, criticized the government's planned reforms in areas including pensions and healthcare, along with calls to extend working hours.
"We will not allow the social gains we have achieved over the years to be taken away from us," Fahimi said, stressing that workers had earned their social protections over decades.
She argued that the government's planned reforms would not benefit workers, and said a strong economy could not be built by cutting social security protections and increasing the burden on employees.
Fahimi said a strong economy requires investment, good wages, and increased purchasing power. She also called for reliable economic conditions, preservation of international competitiveness, and modern infrastructure.
In a written statement, the DGB said approximately 175,000 people participated in demonstrations across Germany.
The union confederation said job security, quality healthcare, and adequate retirement incomes should not be subject to negotiation.
"We oppose policies that cut social benefits and restrict workers' rights," said the DGB.
The protests were organized by the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) and several affiliated unions under the slogan, "Your work, your health, your pension — you earned them."
Thousands gathered in front of Berlin's city hall, carrying banners and signs reading, "Money to social services not war," "Daycare centers not fighter jets," "(Chancellor Friedrich Merz) must go," "We workers are angry with Merz," "Enough is enough," and "Social rights know no borders."
DGB head Yasmin Fahimi, speaking at a demonstration in the western city of Essen, criticized the government's planned reforms in areas including pensions and healthcare, along with calls to extend working hours.
"We will not allow the social gains we have achieved over the years to be taken away from us," Fahimi said, stressing that workers had earned their social protections over decades.
She argued that the government's planned reforms would not benefit workers, and said a strong economy could not be built by cutting social security protections and increasing the burden on employees.
Fahimi said a strong economy requires investment, good wages, and increased purchasing power. She also called for reliable economic conditions, preservation of international competitiveness, and modern infrastructure.
In a written statement, the DGB said approximately 175,000 people participated in demonstrations across Germany.
The union confederation said job security, quality healthcare, and adequate retirement incomes should not be subject to negotiation.
"We oppose policies that cut social benefits and restrict workers' rights," said the DGB.
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