403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cuba to UN: "We're Not a Threat, the Blockade Is"
(MENAFN) Cuba is not a threat to the United States and remains ready for dialogue with Washington based on sovereign equality and respect for international law, the country's foreign minister said Saturday.
Addressing the UN General Assembly, Bruno Rodriguez said Havana was willing to resolve bilateral differences through dialogue without interference in domestic affairs or any preconditions.
"Cuba is not a threat. The blockade is a threat," he said, adding that his country was prepared to pursue trade, commercial relations and cooperation with the US, as it would with any other country.
Rodriguez also condemned the US economic blockade against Cuba as an "act of collective punishment," saying it was deliberately designed to inflict suffering on Cuban families.
He accused Washington of pursuing a policy aimed at triggering a humanitarian crisis in Cuba, describing the measures as a violation of international humanitarian law.
Addressing the UN General Assembly, Bruno Rodriguez said Havana was willing to resolve bilateral differences through dialogue without interference in domestic affairs or any preconditions.
"Cuba is not a threat. The blockade is a threat," he said, adding that his country was prepared to pursue trade, commercial relations and cooperation with the US, as it would with any other country.
Rodriguez also condemned the US economic blockade against Cuba as an "act of collective punishment," saying it was deliberately designed to inflict suffering on Cuban families.
He accused Washington of pursuing a policy aimed at triggering a humanitarian crisis in Cuba, describing the measures as a violation of international humanitarian law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment