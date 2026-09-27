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Saudi FM Urges Global Action to Safeguard Freedom of Navigation
(MENAFN) Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called Saturday for serious international cooperation to protect freedom of navigation, stressing that any regional security arrangements must be comprehensive.
"Protecting international navigation is a shared responsibility that requires serious international cooperation," he said in an address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, where he is leading the Saudi delegation.
Prince Faisal added that Riyadh supports efforts to ease tensions in the region and stressed "the importance that any arrangements for its security be comprehensive."
The top Saudi diplomat also voiced support for de-escalation initiatives, particularly efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan, saying they could help restore regional stability.
On Palestine, Prince Faisal said obstructing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and attempts to displace Palestinians amount to violations of international law.
He added that the continued expansion of illegal Israeli settlements represents a serious violation of international law and international humanitarian law.
On Syria, Prince Faisal reiterated Riyadh's rejection of any violations threatening the country's security and stability, and welcomed the US decision to remove Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.
"Protecting international navigation is a shared responsibility that requires serious international cooperation," he said in an address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, where he is leading the Saudi delegation.
Prince Faisal added that Riyadh supports efforts to ease tensions in the region and stressed "the importance that any arrangements for its security be comprehensive."
The top Saudi diplomat also voiced support for de-escalation initiatives, particularly efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan, saying they could help restore regional stability.
On Palestine, Prince Faisal said obstructing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and attempts to displace Palestinians amount to violations of international law.
He added that the continued expansion of illegal Israeli settlements represents a serious violation of international law and international humanitarian law.
On Syria, Prince Faisal reiterated Riyadh's rejection of any violations threatening the country's security and stability, and welcomed the US decision to remove Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.
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