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Gaza Media Office: 262 Journalists Killed by Israeli Forces Since 2023
(MENAFN) Israeli forces have killed 262 Palestinian journalists and wounded 433 others since the offensive in the Gaza Strip began in 2023, Gaza's Government Media Office said Saturday.
Palestinian journalists, particularly those working in Gaza, have endured "the worst and most horrific campaign of targeting, assassination and systematic destruction known in modern history," the office said in a statement marking the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Journalists.
Among the dead were 26 women journalists, the office said, adding that Israeli forces have also arrested 50 journalists and media workers since the war began, with 23 still held in detention under "harrowing conditions."
The financial toll on Gaza's media sector has surpassed $800 million, according to the statement. Israel has fully or partially destroyed 12 print media offices, 23 digital media outlets, 12 local radio stations, 16 TV and satellite channels, 27 printing presses, and the offices of five press freedom organizations, it said.
The Media Office called on the international community, the UN, the International Federation of Journalists, and the Federation of Arab Journalists to intervene urgently to provide legal and on-the-ground protection for Palestinian journalists.
Israel's war in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed nearly 74,000 people and injured roughly 175,000 others, while destroying 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure. Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued airstrikes and gunfire in the enclave, killing 1,408 Palestinians and injuring 4,916 others, including journalists.
Palestinian journalists, particularly those working in Gaza, have endured "the worst and most horrific campaign of targeting, assassination and systematic destruction known in modern history," the office said in a statement marking the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Journalists.
Among the dead were 26 women journalists, the office said, adding that Israeli forces have also arrested 50 journalists and media workers since the war began, with 23 still held in detention under "harrowing conditions."
The financial toll on Gaza's media sector has surpassed $800 million, according to the statement. Israel has fully or partially destroyed 12 print media offices, 23 digital media outlets, 12 local radio stations, 16 TV and satellite channels, 27 printing presses, and the offices of five press freedom organizations, it said.
The Media Office called on the international community, the UN, the International Federation of Journalists, and the Federation of Arab Journalists to intervene urgently to provide legal and on-the-ground protection for Palestinian journalists.
Israel's war in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed nearly 74,000 people and injured roughly 175,000 others, while destroying 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure. Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued airstrikes and gunfire in the enclave, killing 1,408 Palestinians and injuring 4,916 others, including journalists.
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