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Iran Says It Has 'Non-Military Options' in Aviation Dispute
(MENAFN) Iran's Supreme National Security Council on Saturday rejected reports that Tehran is preparing a military response to newly imposed restrictions on Iranian aviation, according to media.
In a statement, the council dismissed claims of an imminent military retaliation, saying negotiations were already underway with the countries involved to lift some of the "unlawfully imposed" restrictions on Iranian air travel. It added that Iran retains "numerous non-military options" it could deploy against certain airports if necessary.
The denial follows a warning issued Wednesday by the council's secretary, Mohsen Rezaei, who cautioned neighboring countries against complying with US-imposed restrictions on Iranian aviation. Speaking on Iranian state television, Rezaei said that any country blocking Iranian aircraft from operating would find its own airports similarly grounded.
A day earlier, Mohammad Mokhber, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said "either air travel in the region is available to everyone or to no one," warning that if Iran were denied flight access or airport services, other countries in the region would face the same restrictions.
Earlier in the week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that operations of Iranian airlines worldwide would halt as of Sept. 23 under a new round of sanctions. The measure barred Iranian flights from several regional countries, including Oman, the UAE, and Iraq.
The aviation standoff comes as efforts to end the US war on Iran remain stalled, despite a June memorandum aimed at securing a final agreement — with talks deadlocked in part over the question of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement, the council dismissed claims of an imminent military retaliation, saying negotiations were already underway with the countries involved to lift some of the "unlawfully imposed" restrictions on Iranian air travel. It added that Iran retains "numerous non-military options" it could deploy against certain airports if necessary.
The denial follows a warning issued Wednesday by the council's secretary, Mohsen Rezaei, who cautioned neighboring countries against complying with US-imposed restrictions on Iranian aviation. Speaking on Iranian state television, Rezaei said that any country blocking Iranian aircraft from operating would find its own airports similarly grounded.
A day earlier, Mohammad Mokhber, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said "either air travel in the region is available to everyone or to no one," warning that if Iran were denied flight access or airport services, other countries in the region would face the same restrictions.
Earlier in the week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that operations of Iranian airlines worldwide would halt as of Sept. 23 under a new round of sanctions. The measure barred Iranian flights from several regional countries, including Oman, the UAE, and Iraq.
The aviation standoff comes as efforts to end the US war on Iran remain stalled, despite a June memorandum aimed at securing a final agreement — with talks deadlocked in part over the question of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
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