UAE to Convene the World Tomorrow for the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) The UAE is set to bring the international community together tomorrow for the opening of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Just–ce – Abu Dhabi 2026, which will be held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 26 September to 1 October.

The Congress is expected to attract between 3,000 and 5,000 participants, including ministers, senior officials and experts, alongside representatives of governments, international organisations, civil society, academia, research institutions and youth from around the world.

Representatives from more than 97 countries are expected to participate in the Congress, including more than 32 ministers of justice and interior ministers, as well as 93 expert speakers and specialists, reflecting both the scale of international participation and the significance of the issues under discussion at this leading United Nations forum.

Over the coming days, Abu Dhabi will host a global dialogue that will help shape international priorities in crime prevention and criminal justice for the next five years. Guided by a shared international vision that strengthens the rule of law and places people at the centre of justice systems, the Congress seeks to translate dialogue, cooperation, innovation and the responsible use of technology into practical partnerships and solutions that deliver lasting benefits for people and the planet.

The UAE's hosting of this high-level international gathering reflects the global confidence in the country's standing and its influential role in supporting multilateral cooperation, advancing the rule of law, strengthening the security and stability of societies, and contributing to the development of more effective and agile justice systems capable of responding to rapid global transformations, particularly in fields related to advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.

A Shared Vision

His Excellency Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice of the UAE and Chairman of the Federal Judicial Council, said: "The 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice represents an important international platform that moves the conversation from assessing challenges to developing solutions, from exchanging expertise to building partnerships, and from recommendations to actionable pathways capable of delivering tangible benefits for people's lives and protecting our planet."

His Excellency noted that the opening day carries particular significance with the anticipated adoption of the Abu Dhabi Declaration, which the UAE hopes will serve as a strategic reference point for international action over the next five years and transform the collective consensus of Member States into practical priorities and commitments that strengthen crime prevention, advance criminal justice systems and reinforce the rule of law.

He added: "Through hosting and presiding over the Congress, the UAE reaffirms that security and justice are shared responsibilities, and that cross-border challenges can only be addressed through effective international cooperation. Our ambition for the 15th Congress is for Abu Dhabi to launch a shared vision that strengthens crime prevention and criminal justice systems and enhances the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts around the world."

Youth Forum Concludes with Recommendations Submitted to the Congress Presidency

As part of the preparatory meetings for the Congress, the inaugural edition of the "Young Voices for Justice" Youth Forum concluded today following two days of discussions and interactive sessions focused on practical ideas and solutions to crime prevention and criminal justice challenges affecting younger generations.

Held on 24 and 25 September, the Forum brought together 62 young men and women from around the world, including 31 young men and women representing Youth Councils across the UAE, in collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority. The Forum provided Emirati youth with an opportunity to bring their experiences and ideas to an international platform dedicated to shaping the future of crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law.

The final day of the Forum saw participants develop a Joint Youth Statement, building on a zero draft prepared by members of the Generation Justice (GenJust) initiative. Working collectively, participants consolidated the key messages, priorities and recommendations emerging from their discussions. The Joint Youth Statement will be presented tomorrow, Saturday, to the UAE in its capacity as President of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, with the aim of contributing to the development of international policies and solutions, as well as youth-led initiatives and partnerships capable of delivering sustainable impact in the fields of criminal justice, the rule of law and crime prevention.

Seven Decades of International Cooperation

The United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice is one of the world's leading international platforms for developing policies, standards and strategic directions in the fields of crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law. Held once every five years in different regions of the world, it brings together policymakers, judges, prosecutors, law enforcement authorities, experts and other stakeholders to advance international responses to current and future challenges.

The 15th Congress builds on more than seven decades of United Nations efforts in crime prevention and criminal justice, dating back to the inaugural Congress held in Geneva in 1955. Over the years, the Congress has contributed to the development of international principles and standards relating to judicial independence, victims' rights, the treatment of prisoners, juvenile justice, international cooperation, and efforts to combat organised and transnational crime.

Justice for People and Planet in the Digital Age

The Congress focuses on accelerating international action in crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law under the overarching theme: "Accelerating Crime Prevention, Criminal Justice and the Rule of Law: Protecting People and Planet and Achieving the 2030 Agenda in the Digital Age". Discussions will focus on four principal areas: developing innovative, evidence-based crime prevention strategies that support social, economic and environmental development; strengthening inclusive and people-centred criminal justice systems that are responsive to emerging challenges; addressing organised crime, terrorism and evolving forms of crime; and enhancing international cooperation, partnerships, technical assistance and training at the national, regional and international levels.

The Congress will also address organised and transnational crime, cybercrime, drug trafficking, money laundering, environmental crime, and crimes targeting children and other vulnerable groups. Discussions will explore the rapid evolution of technology and artificial intelligence and the opportunities they present for improving the effectiveness of justice systems and strengthening prevention, analysis and response capabilities, while also examining the legal and ethical challenges they create and the need for international cooperation and governance frameworks that keep pace with technological change.

Largest Congress in Its History

The 15th Congress represents the largest edition in the history of the event. Its programme includes a high-level segment featuring 62 participants, including 46 attending in person and 16 participating virtually, alongside plenary meetings, committee sessions and specialised workshops.

The Congress agenda also includes 15 high-level events, more than 200 in-person and virtual side meetings, and an accompanying exhibition featuring 38 exhibition stands, reflecting the diversity of expertise, initiatives and policy priorities represented at the event.

Spanning more than 30,381 square metres, the Congress and its accompanying exhibition provide one of the most extensive platforms ever assembled for international dialogue on crime prevention and criminal justice. ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi will provide 30 meeting rooms, a main hall with a seating capacity of 1,600 participants, and a dedicated media centre capable of accommodating more than 400 media representatives.

The Abu Dhabi Declaration: From Dialogue to Action

The Abu Dhabi Declaration is expected to be among the most significant outcomes of the Congress and is set to be adopted on its opening day. The Declaration seeks to translate international consensus into practical priorities and actionable commitments that support the advancement of crime prevention and criminal justice systems, while guiding international cooperation and collective action throughout the five-year period during which the United Arab Emirates will hold the presidency of the Congress.

The Declaration is structured around four principal pillars: prevention and resilience; justice and the rule of law; evolving and converging criminal threats; and innovation and cooperation.

It addresses key priorities, including combating organised crime and cybercrime; promoting the responsible use of artificial intelligence and modern technologies in criminal justice; protecting victims, witnesses and vulnerable groups; recovering assets and combating illicit financial flows; and combating corruption and financial crime. The Declaration also seeks to strengthen international cooperation, mutual legal assistance and extradition; empower women and enhance their participation in criminal justice systems; combat violence against women; and protect children through the development of child-sensitive justice systems.

The Declaration is the outcome of an extensive international process of consultations and negotiations among Member States. It builds on the achievements of the Kyoto Declaration adopted at the 14th Congress, while updating international responses to reflect digital and technological transformation, evolving forms of crime, and accelerating social, economic and environmental challenges.

The UAE has championed a number of key priorities within the draft Abu Dhabi Declaration, including initiatives relating to women, children, artificial intelligence, youth and the environment, supporting the development of more inclusive, resilient and future-ready justice systems.

The pre-Congress consultations, held today, Friday, 25 September 2026, concluded with the raising of the United Nations flag and the formal handover of the Congress facilities to the United Nations at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, signalling the completion of preparations for the opening of the 15th Congress.

In cooperation with the United Nations and its international partners, the UAE is committed to providing a platform that creates space for a broad international dialogue focused on solutions, innovation and the future, while contributing to the development of coordinated responses to current and emerging criminal challenges.



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