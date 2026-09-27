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Saudi Arabia and Senegal - in collaboration with Global Water Organization -convene high-level ministerial dialogue at UNGA, calling for stronger collective action on water security
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Senegal, in collaboration with Global Water Organization (GWO), convened a Ministerial HighLevel Event today on “United for Water: A Call for Collective Acti”n”, held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly HighLevel Week. Ministers, senior government officials, representatives of international organizations, multilateral development banks, United Nations agencies, and water sector leaders gathered at United Nations Headquarters for the event.
Participants, representing governments, international institutions and development partners, addressed growing pressures on global water resources and explored practical pathways for translating political commitment into measurable action. Discussions focused on water security for resilience and stability, accelerating the transition from dialogue to implementation, and strengthening collective action to mobilize sustainable financing and partnerships. The discussions also highlighted the importance of water security as a foundation for public health, food security, economic development, climate resilience and stability, as well as the need for stronger cooperation to address interconnected global challenges.
The opening session featured remarks from H.E. the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Multilateral Affairs and General Supervisor of the Economic and Development Affairs Deputyship and H.E. the High Representative of the President of the Republic of Senegal, reflecting the high level of political commitment to advancing collective action on water security. The session also included a special video address by H.E. the UN Special Envoy on Water.
Speaking during the opening session, H.E. Dr. Fahad Balghunaim, Head of the GWO Founding Team, addressed the role of collective action in advancing global water security: “Water underpins public health, food security, economic development, climate resilience and stability. Your presence here reflects the importance the international community places on water, and we must now translate that commitment into tangible results. This means aligning financing with credible priorities, accelerating high-impact innovation, strengthening access to reliable data and building institutional capacity for implementation. Collective action asks each of us to bring our strongest capabilities to a purpose we hold in commo”.”
Participants exchanged national experiences on strengthening resilience through water security, driving implementation through scalable partnerships, and mobilizing sustainable financing for priority water initiatives. Discussions also emphasized building stronger connections between governments, international organizations, development institutions and other stakeholders to support practical delivery at scale, and identifying opportunities for future partnership in support of water security and sustainable development.
GWO continues to work with governments and international partners to strengthen cooperation on water security and support efforts to translate shared priorities into coordinated action. The Organization serves as a platform for collaboration, connecting countries with expertise, financing and partnerships to advance their water security objectives. It complements existing international efforts by providing a permanent institutional mechanism dedicated exclusively to water cooperation among Member States and key stakeholders.
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Participants, representing governments, international institutions and development partners, addressed growing pressures on global water resources and explored practical pathways for translating political commitment into measurable action. Discussions focused on water security for resilience and stability, accelerating the transition from dialogue to implementation, and strengthening collective action to mobilize sustainable financing and partnerships. The discussions also highlighted the importance of water security as a foundation for public health, food security, economic development, climate resilience and stability, as well as the need for stronger cooperation to address interconnected global challenges.
The opening session featured remarks from H.E. the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Multilateral Affairs and General Supervisor of the Economic and Development Affairs Deputyship and H.E. the High Representative of the President of the Republic of Senegal, reflecting the high level of political commitment to advancing collective action on water security. The session also included a special video address by H.E. the UN Special Envoy on Water.
Speaking during the opening session, H.E. Dr. Fahad Balghunaim, Head of the GWO Founding Team, addressed the role of collective action in advancing global water security: “Water underpins public health, food security, economic development, climate resilience and stability. Your presence here reflects the importance the international community places on water, and we must now translate that commitment into tangible results. This means aligning financing with credible priorities, accelerating high-impact innovation, strengthening access to reliable data and building institutional capacity for implementation. Collective action asks each of us to bring our strongest capabilities to a purpose we hold in commo”.”
Participants exchanged national experiences on strengthening resilience through water security, driving implementation through scalable partnerships, and mobilizing sustainable financing for priority water initiatives. Discussions also emphasized building stronger connections between governments, international organizations, development institutions and other stakeholders to support practical delivery at scale, and identifying opportunities for future partnership in support of water security and sustainable development.
GWO continues to work with governments and international partners to strengthen cooperation on water security and support efforts to translate shared priorities into coordinated action. The Organization serves as a platform for collaboration, connecting countries with expertise, financing and partnerships to advance their water security objectives. It complements existing international efforts by providing a permanent institutional mechanism dedicated exclusively to water cooperation among Member States and key stakeholders.
For media inquiries:
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