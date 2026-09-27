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Moldova's PM Slams 'Unacceptable' Russian Airspace Violations at UN
(MENAFN) Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan accused Russia on Saturday of "repeatedly violating" his country's airspace with drones, branding the incidents "unacceptable" and cautioning against letting such violations become routine.
"We must not grow accustomed to it. Repetition does not make violation acceptable," Tofan told the UN General Assembly during its high-level week.
He said Moldova had no say in a war erupting on its doorstep — a reference to its border with Ukraine — but it did have a choice in how it responded. "We welcome people fleeing the war. We kept transport routes open. We reduced the cost of rail transit for Ukrainian cargo with grain," he said, noting that "these decisions were not always cost-free or politically easy at home."
Turning to Moldova's bid to join the European Union, Tofan said accession talks are now underway following the country's candidate status, granted in 2022. "Joining the European Union is not about replacing one sphere of influence with another," he said, nodding to Moldova's history as a Soviet republic. "It is our citizens exercising their right to choose, choose democracy, choose prosperity, choose peace."
He added that Moldova's European trajectory runs in parallel with its partnership with the United States, particularly in the areas of security, energy independence, and resilience.
"We must not grow accustomed to it. Repetition does not make violation acceptable," Tofan told the UN General Assembly during its high-level week.
He said Moldova had no say in a war erupting on its doorstep — a reference to its border with Ukraine — but it did have a choice in how it responded. "We welcome people fleeing the war. We kept transport routes open. We reduced the cost of rail transit for Ukrainian cargo with grain," he said, noting that "these decisions were not always cost-free or politically easy at home."
Turning to Moldova's bid to join the European Union, Tofan said accession talks are now underway following the country's candidate status, granted in 2022. "Joining the European Union is not about replacing one sphere of influence with another," he said, nodding to Moldova's history as a Soviet republic. "It is our citizens exercising their right to choose, choose democracy, choose prosperity, choose peace."
He added that Moldova's European trajectory runs in parallel with its partnership with the United States, particularly in the areas of security, energy independence, and resilience.
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