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Lavrov Meets German FM for First Time Since Ukraine War Began
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sat down with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul on Saturday, marking their first direct meeting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.
The two diplomats discussed bilateral relations and "the situation surrounding Ukraine" during talks held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. The ministry noted that Wadephul "reaffirmed the position of the German government that has been publicly stated on numerous occasions."
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said separately on Telegram that German officials had requested the meeting. "And now, a representative of that 'beautiful garden' — German (Foreign) Minister Wadephul — has asked for a meeting with the Russian foreign minister," Zakharova said, while also criticizing Germany's demands for restricted media access, a no-questions policy, and a ban on audio recording of opening remarks.
Wadephul, meanwhile, said Germany would pursue a diplomatic path if Russia "seriously" commits to negotiations with Ukraine aimed at a durable peace. In a video posted to X, he said "the escalation must finally end," adding that he had pressed Lavrov on the need to enable grain exports, particularly for the sake of people in the Global South.
He also issued a pointed warning over Germany's sovereignty. "I also made it clear that what happened at Leipzig Airport crossed a line. Germany was attacked," he said. "We would respond again if Russia violated our sovereign rights."
Relations between Moscow and Berlin have deteriorated sharply since Germany accused Russia of involvement in an attempted drone attack on Leipzig Airport on Aug. 4. German security officials and European partners said they had found indications pointing to Russian involvement, an accusation Moscow has rejected.
In response, Berlin announced the closure of Russia's consulate general in Bonn along with the Russian House cultural center in Berlin. Moscow retaliated in kind, shutting down the German consulate and the Goethe Institut in St. Petersburg.
The two diplomats discussed bilateral relations and "the situation surrounding Ukraine" during talks held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. The ministry noted that Wadephul "reaffirmed the position of the German government that has been publicly stated on numerous occasions."
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said separately on Telegram that German officials had requested the meeting. "And now, a representative of that 'beautiful garden' — German (Foreign) Minister Wadephul — has asked for a meeting with the Russian foreign minister," Zakharova said, while also criticizing Germany's demands for restricted media access, a no-questions policy, and a ban on audio recording of opening remarks.
Wadephul, meanwhile, said Germany would pursue a diplomatic path if Russia "seriously" commits to negotiations with Ukraine aimed at a durable peace. In a video posted to X, he said "the escalation must finally end," adding that he had pressed Lavrov on the need to enable grain exports, particularly for the sake of people in the Global South.
He also issued a pointed warning over Germany's sovereignty. "I also made it clear that what happened at Leipzig Airport crossed a line. Germany was attacked," he said. "We would respond again if Russia violated our sovereign rights."
Relations between Moscow and Berlin have deteriorated sharply since Germany accused Russia of involvement in an attempted drone attack on Leipzig Airport on Aug. 4. German security officials and European partners said they had found indications pointing to Russian involvement, an accusation Moscow has rejected.
In response, Berlin announced the closure of Russia's consulate general in Bonn along with the Russian House cultural center in Berlin. Moscow retaliated in kind, shutting down the German consulate and the Goethe Institut in St. Petersburg.
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