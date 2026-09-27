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China Vows Continued UN Security Council Support, Han Tells Guterres
(MENAFN) China will "continue to support the Security Council in fulfilling its primary responsibility for maintaining world peace and security," Chinese Vice President Han Zheng told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday, meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Han described the current global landscape as "fraught with turmoil and the international system with the United Nations at its core facing multiple challenges," according to a state-run news agency.
Beijing, he added, would back the UN in confronting major global challenges — from climate change to the construction of governance frameworks for emerging fields such as artificial intelligence.
Guterres, for his part, said the UN stands ready to deepen cooperation with China, strengthen global governance, advance a multipolar world order, and protect the shared interests of the international community.
Han described the current global landscape as "fraught with turmoil and the international system with the United Nations at its core facing multiple challenges," according to a state-run news agency.
Beijing, he added, would back the UN in confronting major global challenges — from climate change to the construction of governance frameworks for emerging fields such as artificial intelligence.
Guterres, for his part, said the UN stands ready to deepen cooperation with China, strengthen global governance, advance a multipolar world order, and protect the shared interests of the international community.
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