Kareena Kapoor's Sunday Workout Includes Pull Overs, Gun Slingers, Halos

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor enjoyed her Sunday with an intense workout session.

Providing netizens a glimpse into her latest workout routine, Bebo shared a short clip of her 'KKK Flow' whiteboard.

Sharing her workout routine for the day, Kareena shared that she will be performing Bell Complex, Pull Overs, Gun Slingers, Halos, and Oblique Rotations as part one of the routine, while Zone 2 will have Db Lift Over Core.

Expressing her excitement, Kareena added the text "lets Go!!!"

However, this is not the first time that Bebo has shared such a motivational post regarding her workout.

On Friday, the 'K3G' actress uploaded a whiteboard titled 'KKK Flow'. An amalgamation of strength training, conditioning and cardio exercises, Kareena divided her workout into two parts. Part A included 10 step-back kettlebell chops, 10 wide-stance kettlebell lift-to-row repetitions, and two laps of sled pushes, whereas Part B comprised 200 metres on the ski erg, 200 metres of rowing and a one-minute bear hold.

Kareena has been a constant motivation for fitness enthusiasts.

Her fitness journey made headlines when she transformed for her 2008 release 'Tashan' and made 'size zero' a nationwide phenomenon.

However, Bebo has repeatedly said that she did not starve herself to achieve 'size zero'. Kareena claims that she enjoyed her favourite foods, including parathas while on her journey to achieving that physique.

On the professional front, Kareena recently graced the screen with Meghna Gulzar's crime thriller 'Daayra'.

Released in theatres on September 18, the movie marked Bebo's first on-screen association with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Their co-actor, Saksham Dayma, also shared his experience of working alongside Kareena and Prithviraj in the film.

He revealed that neither of them made him feel intimidated on set. Saksham recalled the atmosphere on the set as comfortable and collaborative, which allowed him to work with the two accomplished actors without feeling overwhelmed.