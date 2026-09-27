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Global Food Industry To Convene In Jeddah Tomorrow For The Opening Of The Saudifood Show And Saudifood Manufacturing 2026 To Accelerate Food Production And Supply
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The co-located events bring world-class solutions from 95 countries across food, ingredients, processing, packaging, automation, and supply chain Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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More than 100,000 products and solutions to be showcased across the F&B value chain
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