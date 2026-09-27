Global Food Industry To Convene In Jeddah Tomorrow For The Opening Of The Saudifood Show And Saudifood Manufacturing 2026 To Accelerate Food Production And Supply

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More than 100,000 products and solutions to be showcased across the F&B value chain

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Jeddah, KSA,September 2026: The global food and food manufacturing industries will converge in Jeddah tomorrow (Sunday, September 27, 2026) as The Saudifood Show and Saudifood Manufacturing 2026 open their doors at the Jeddah Superdome, bringing together more than 1,000 exhibitors from over 95 countries to unlock new sourcing, investment and business opportunities across Saudi Arabia's rapidly expanding food economy.

Running till September 29, the co-located events will bring the commercial and industrial sides of the food and beverage sector together under one roof, connecting global suppliers, manufacturers and technology providers with buyers, distributors, retailers, hospitality groups and other industry professionals from across the Kingdom and the wider region.

Making their first appearance together in Jeddah, The Saudifood Show and Saudifood Manufacturing will span the full F&B value chain, from food sourcing and ingredients to processing, packaging, automation, logistics, distribution, retail and foodservice. More than 100,000 products and solutions are expected to be showcased across the three-day events.

MODON, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, joins as Strategic Partner for both events. First Mills and Durrah Advanced will participate as Gold Sponsors, and Arabian Mills and Snackland as Silver Sponsors of the Saudifood Show, while ITEC will serve as Silver Sponsor of Saudifood Manufacturing, further fostering collaboration among government, manufacturing, technology and food production.

Hany Haggag, Country Manager, Snackland, said:“Saudi Arabia's constantly evolving consumer landscape has been creating strong momentum for new products, flavours and experiences. Amid this expanding market, this year's SaudiFood offers Snackland a pivotal platform to exhibit our latest offerings, engage with key industry stakeholders and explore partnerships that will help shape the next chapter of the region's snacks market. Since our launch, we have built a diverse FMCG portfolio, spanning energy drinks, soft drinks, protein bars and chips. To support our continued growth and commitment to quality, we are also expanding our manufacturing capabilities, with a state-of-the-art facility scheduled to become operational.”

Supported by Jeddah's trade, logistics and HoReCa networks, the co-located events will align global supply and manufacturing capabilities with Saudi market demand, reinforcing the city's role as a gateway to Saudi and regional F&B markets.

Abdulaziz Alderbas, General Manager, ITEC – Invention Technology Trading Company, said:“Saudi Arabia's food manufacturing sector is entering a brand-new phase, supported by rising investments, localisation and adoption of advanced technologies. As the Silver Sponsor of Saudifood Manufacturing 2026, we are proud to support this dynamic platform that convenes industry leaders, innovators and investors, paving the way for efficient, resilient and sustainable food production across the Kingdom. ITEC has been a long-standing trusted partner for factories and industrial companies, providing complete technical support, consultation, installation, maintenance, and long-term service. As one of the leading industrial solutions providers in the GCC region, our offerings empower customers to enhance efficiency, quality, safety and production performance.”

The Saudifood Show will bring together leading Saudi and international brands across a diverse range of categories. The meat and poultry sector will feature Allanasons, BRF, Minerva, Seara Food Middle East (JBS), Zamil Food and Tanmiah, while the dairy segment will include Lactalis, Almarai, Arla, NADEC and KDD.

The rice, grains and pulses segment will feature First Mills, Arabian Mills, Kuwait Flour Mills & Bakeries Company, Al Durra and OKAM, while Savola and United Flower will represent the fats and oils sector. Prima International and Masdar will participate in bakery, Frinsa in seafood, and Aldella, Saudi Kuwait Company (Americana) and Farm Frites in frozen food. Bafarat and Alesayi will also showcase offerings across beverages, confectionery, snacks and other food categories.

Meanwhile, the third edition of Saudifood Manufacturing will bring together major providers from across the food production ecosystem. Millennium, Intersource International and Bunge will participate in ingredients, while Provisur, Middleby, MULTIVAC, Anasia, and JBT Marel will showcase processing solutions.

The packaging segment will feature Fujairah Plastic, NAPCO, Zamil, SAPIN, ULMA and United Carton Industries Company (UCIC), while Paratus will present supply-chain solutions. ACME, ITEC and Zakka Multitec will showcase technologies across control and automation.

More than 100,000 F&B products and solutions will be showcased across the two events, providing buyers, distributors, retailers, hospitality groups and other industry professionals with access to a broad international sourcing landscape.

The shows are expected to feature more than 35 country pavilions; the largest are anticipated from Türkiye, India, Jordan, the United States, Uzbekistan, Tunisia and Italy, while other confirmed pavilions include Thailand, Morocco, Australia and China. Wider international participation will extend to Serbia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Germany, Azerbaijan, Canada, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka.

First-time participation is also expected from Uzbekistan, Slovakia and Sri Lanka Tea, as well as the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the Brazilian Association of Meat Exporting Industries (ABIEC) and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), subject to final confirmation.

Another key highlight will be the TawaSul Meetings Programme, which will facilitate targeted meetings between exhibitors, buyers and potential partners. More than 12,000 business meetings are expected to take place through the personalised matchmaking programme, supporting sourcing, partnerships and market expansion.

The events will also feature the Saudifood Excellence Awards, recognising achievements in product, packaging and Saudi-made innovation, alongside the Saudifood Manufacturing Innovation Awards, celebrating advances in ingredients, processing, packaging, sustainability and smart manufacturing.

With advance registration closing soon, trade professionals aged 21 and above are encouraged to secure their passes online at the exclusive rate of SAR 150. The entry fee will increase to SAR 250 on-site and throughout the show days. Register now at The Saudifood Show and Saudifood Manufacturing 2026 to access three days of global sourcing, innovation and business opportunities at the Jeddah Superdome from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm on September 27 and 28, and from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm on September 29.