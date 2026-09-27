Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Asiya Firdose Wins Kichcha's Applause, Takes Home Rs 1 Lakh Cash Prize

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 contestant Asiya Firdose earns Kichcha Chappale and a Rs 1 lakh cash reward. Here's what made her stand out and brought her this special recognition.

The hype around the first Kiccha Sudeep applause ran high in Bigg Boss 13 this time. Host Sudeep dedicated his first applause to the viewers last week. A contestant finally won the special appreciation this week.

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Shravani Subramanya serial fame Asiya Firdose won this special recognition. She already became a favorite inside the Bigg Boss house. Viewers felt extremely happy after she received the first applause from Kiccha Sudeep.

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The makers introduced a new twist this season. Contestants now receive a cash prize of one lakh rupees along with the applause. Asiya Firdose became the first contestant to grab this massive reward.

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Actress Asiya Firdose entered the Bigg Boss house as the tenth contestant right after her Shravani Subramanya serial ended. Her role as Shravani gave her massive popularity. She actually started her acting career as the lead in the Kanyakumari serial.

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Asiya Firdose always carried big dreams right from her childhood days. She shared how her beautiful journey of turning those dreams into reality finally brought her to the Bigg Boss house.

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The young actress got highly emotional during the episode. She shed tears while remembering her tough journey from a traditional family background to the grand reality show stage.

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