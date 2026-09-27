403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russell Edges Verstappen in Chaotic Baku Thriller, Wins No. 3
(MENAFN) George Russell survived a frantic final push from Max Verstappen to seal his third win of the season, steering Mercedes to victory in a chaos-filled Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday that claimed six retirements, including McLaren's Lando Norris.
Russell surged off the line and dictated the pace through the early laps. Behind him, Oscar Piastri spent much of the afternoon fending off a two-pronged attack from Red Bull's Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.
Twice the field was neutralized by the safety car. The first came after Williams driver Alex Albon ran into trouble. The second followed a chain-reaction crash triggered when Alpine's Franco Colapinto locked his brakes and plowed into both teammate Pierre Gasly and Norris.
When racing resumed, Verstappen mounted a relentless late-race assault, closing right up to Russell's rear wing. But the Mercedes driver refused to crack, crossing the line just a tenth of a second ahead to deny the Dutchman a season-opening win.
Hadjar crossed third, handing Red Bull a strong double-podium result. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top five — with Antonelli delivering the day's standout drive, slicing through the field from 16th on the grid to finish fifth as chaos unfolded around him.
Lewis Hamilton brought his Ferrari home sixth, trailed by Arvid Lindblad and Esteban Ocon. Ollie Bearman and Carlos Sainz capped the top 10, giving Haas its first double-points haul since the Monaco Grand Prix.
Russell surged off the line and dictated the pace through the early laps. Behind him, Oscar Piastri spent much of the afternoon fending off a two-pronged attack from Red Bull's Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.
Twice the field was neutralized by the safety car. The first came after Williams driver Alex Albon ran into trouble. The second followed a chain-reaction crash triggered when Alpine's Franco Colapinto locked his brakes and plowed into both teammate Pierre Gasly and Norris.
When racing resumed, Verstappen mounted a relentless late-race assault, closing right up to Russell's rear wing. But the Mercedes driver refused to crack, crossing the line just a tenth of a second ahead to deny the Dutchman a season-opening win.
Hadjar crossed third, handing Red Bull a strong double-podium result. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top five — with Antonelli delivering the day's standout drive, slicing through the field from 16th on the grid to finish fifth as chaos unfolded around him.
Lewis Hamilton brought his Ferrari home sixth, trailed by Arvid Lindblad and Esteban Ocon. Ollie Bearman and Carlos Sainz capped the top 10, giving Haas its first double-points haul since the Monaco Grand Prix.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment