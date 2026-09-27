Iraq Seeks US Sanctions Exemption For Iranian Airlines' Flights

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Iraq is seeking a US exemption for some of its airports from sanctions that could affect facilities hosting or providing services to Iranian airlines, Iraqi officials have said.

Al Jazeera reported that the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi said on Saturday that Baghdad was holding direct talks with Washington to secure an exemption that would allow Iranian flights to resume for humanitarian purposes, including medical treatment, education, religious pilgrimages and other civilian needs.

The statement said Iraq was working to reduce regional tensions and called on all sides to engage in dialogue and negotiations to end the current crises and conflicts.

Earlier, Pajhwok reported that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had warned that, from September 23, companies providing aviation services to Iranian airlines could face US secondary sanctions.

According to Bessent, companies providing Iranian aircraft with fuel, landing services or ticketing facilities could lose access to the US dollar financial system.

Following the US measures, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, warned neighbouring countries against cooperating with Washington's restrictions on Iranian flights.

He said that if neighbouring countries stopped Iranian flights, Iran would ensure that their airports could not function.

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