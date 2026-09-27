Major Infectious Diseases Decline In Afghanistan In August: WHO

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Health Organisation (WHO) says cases of major infectious diseases showed a downward trend in August compared with July in Afghanistan. However, the risks of waterborne and vaccine-preventable diseases, along with pressure caused by the return of migrants, remain.

WHO's Afghanistan Health Emergency Situation Report No. 67 said cases of acute watery diarrhoea with dehydration fell by 23.6 percent, pneumonia by 17.4 percent, suspected measles cases by 44.5 percent, suspected dengue fever cases by 41 percent, suspected Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) cases by 36.8 percent and confirmed Covid-19 cases by 9.2 percent in August compared with July.

The report said 18,329 cases of acute watery diarrhoea with dehydration were recorded in August, resulting in four deaths. In July, 23,985 cases and 14 deaths were reported.

It added that 64,506 cases of pneumonia and 170 deaths were reported during the month, compared with 78,082 cases and 198 deaths in July.

During the same period, 1,423 suspected measles cases, including seven deaths, 279 suspected dengue fever cases, 191 suspected CCHF cases, including 11 deaths, and 168 confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported.

WHO noted that from the beginning of 2026 through the end of August, a total of 845,067 pneumonia cases, 102,469 cases of acute watery diarrhoea with dehydration, 18,826 suspected measles cases, 1,930 suspected dengue fever cases and 1,449 suspected CCHF cases had been recorded.

Over 1m people return to Afghanistan in 8 months

The report said that from January to August, a total of 1,186,755 returnees entered Afghanistan through five key crossing points.

It added that about 588,022 people entered through Torkham crossing, 257,644 through Islam Qala, 232,078 through Milak, 73,724 through Spin Boldak and 35,287 through Bahramcha.

Of the total returnees, 707,876 were family members and 478,879 were individual travellers, with men accounting for around 80 percent of the returnees.

In August alone, 109,305 people entered Afghanistan, 59 percent of whom had returned from Iran. During the same month, 30,896 returnees and travellers were screened for communicable diseases at border points.

WHO said that of 32 suspected Covid-19 cases tested, nine returned positive results. Similarly, seven of 38 suspected dengue fever cases tested positive, while six of 65 tests conducted for acute watery diarrhoea returned positive results.

Health services provided to thousands

The report said WHO-supported health facilities provided outpatient services to 88,305 people in August.

It added that 4,380 children under the age of five received Penta3 and measles vaccines, 4,172 people received mental health counselling, and 65,652 people in remote and underserved areas received health education and awareness messages.

WHO said it distributed 212 health packages to around 559,000 people in August and trained 750 health workers in various fields.

During the same month, the organisation also monitored and evaluated 142 health facilities and discussed corrective measures with officials of those facilities and implementing organisations to improve the quality of services.

Risk of waterborne diseases remains

In the challenges and risks section of the report, WHO said the risks of waterborne and vaccine-preventable diseases remained, adding that problems related to water, sanitation and hygiene, as well as vaccination coverage, were among the factors contributing to the spread of these diseases.

The organisation also identified the rising number of returnees as a factor putting pressure on health services and stressed the need for additional resources to prepare for and respond to disease outbreaks.

kk/sa