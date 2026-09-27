Ministry Of Finance Marks Emirati Women's Day With Special Event

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Two panel discussions highlight impact, influence and the intergenerational exchange of expertise
The Ministry of Finance (MoF) hosted a special celebration marking Emirati Women's Day 2026 at its Dubai headquarters. The event was attended by Fatima Yousif Al Naqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, alongside senior Ministry leaders and employees.
The event highlighted the importance of partnership and collaboration in the workplace, reaffirming the UAE model of institutional excellence built on the integration of expertise, collective effort and mutual support among national talent across generations.
The initiative aligns with the Ministry's commitment to advancing the UAE's strategic priorities and the wise leadership's vision for empowering national talent. By fostering an enabling work environment built on collaboration and knowledge exchange, the Ministry continues to invest in and nurture human capital as a cornerstone of financial stability and a key contributor to comprehensive and sustainable economic development.
Emirati Women: Partners in Shaping the UAE's Financial Future
H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said:“Emirati women have cemented their role as essential and influential partners in shaping the country's financial and economic future, enabled by the direct support and forward-looking vision of our wise leadership.
“Women's empowerment at the Ministry of Finance is the result of an institutional environment built on partnership and collective action. We believe our institution grows stronger when we share expertise and build on the achievements of our national talent, ensuring that Emirati women remain key contributors to steering the UAE's financial and strategic priorities and creating an impact that reaches beyond the present to inspire the future.”
Two panel discussions:
The event featured two panel discussions. The first,“Emirati Presence... Growing Impact”, focused on the pivotal role of international representation and the importance of complementary roles in strengthening the UAE's global financial standing.
The second session,“From Generation to Generation... A Legacy of Strength”, featured two female members of Thukher Club. The discussion highlighted the founding generation's values and the importance of sustaining its legacy of contribution, illustrating how wisdom and experience are passed from one generation to the next to carry forward the UAE's development journey.
The event concluded with a group photograph, followed by an interactive experience specially designed to strengthen connections among team members.
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