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India’s Tourism Jobs Projected to Grow 8–10% by 2027, Expanding Opportunities Beyond Traditional Destinations: NLB Services
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) : India’s tourism opportunity lies in the sheer diversity of its destinations, cultures, landscapes and experiences. From pilgrimage and heritage to wellness, wildlife, adventure, medical tourism, destination weddings and MICE, the country is developing multiple tourism economies across regions. Every tourist generates demand not only for hotels and travel services, but also for transport, restaurants, guides, artisans, retailers and local businesses, making tourism a powerful multiplier for employment, entrepreneurship and regional development.
The sector supported 84.63 million direct and indirect jobs in 2023–24, and its economic footprint is set to expand as India works towards its ambition of becoming a US$3 trillion tourism economy by 2047. NLB Services projects India’s tourism job to grow 8–10% by 2027, expanding opportunities beyond traditional destinations. The next phase of growth will increasingly be defined by specialised tourism segments and the expansion of tourism beyond established destinations, creating opportunities across a much broader employment ecosystem.
Medical and wellness tourism is strengthening India’s position in healthcare and holistic wellbeing, while MICE is expanding alongside corporate travel and business events. Destination weddings are creating a new intersection between hospitality, events and luxury travel, while spiritual, heritage, wildlife, adventure and experiential tourism are opening up new destinations and traveller segments. As these markets grow, the tourism value chain is extending into healthcare, events, technology, logistics, marketing and specialised services.
Commenting on the opportunity, Varun Sachdeva, SVP & APAC Head, NLB Services, said, “Tourism can become one of India’s most powerful engines of distributed employment and regional economic growth - creating opportunities far beyond hotels and travel. As tourism becomes more specialised, experience-led and technology-enabled, the talent equation is changing just as rapidly. The next phase will require professionals who combine domain expertise with digital fluency, AI literacy, cultural intelligence and strong service capabilities. At the same time, the expansion of emerging destinations can take employment closer to Tier II, III and IV communities. For India to translate its tourism ambition into sustained economic value, talent development must advance alongside infrastructure - building skilled, future-ready and locally anchored career pathways while ensuring growth remains responsible and inclusive
The sector supported 84.63 million direct and indirect jobs in 2023–24, and its economic footprint is set to expand as India works towards its ambition of becoming a US$3 trillion tourism economy by 2047. NLB Services projects India’s tourism job to grow 8–10% by 2027, expanding opportunities beyond traditional destinations. The next phase of growth will increasingly be defined by specialised tourism segments and the expansion of tourism beyond established destinations, creating opportunities across a much broader employment ecosystem.
Medical and wellness tourism is strengthening India’s position in healthcare and holistic wellbeing, while MICE is expanding alongside corporate travel and business events. Destination weddings are creating a new intersection between hospitality, events and luxury travel, while spiritual, heritage, wildlife, adventure and experiential tourism are opening up new destinations and traveller segments. As these markets grow, the tourism value chain is extending into healthcare, events, technology, logistics, marketing and specialised services.
Commenting on the opportunity, Varun Sachdeva, SVP & APAC Head, NLB Services, said, “Tourism can become one of India’s most powerful engines of distributed employment and regional economic growth - creating opportunities far beyond hotels and travel. As tourism becomes more specialised, experience-led and technology-enabled, the talent equation is changing just as rapidly. The next phase will require professionals who combine domain expertise with digital fluency, AI literacy, cultural intelligence and strong service capabilities. At the same time, the expansion of emerging destinations can take employment closer to Tier II, III and IV communities. For India to translate its tourism ambition into sustained economic value, talent development must advance alongside infrastructure - building skilled, future-ready and locally anchored career pathways while ensuring growth remains responsible and inclusive
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