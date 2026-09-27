The Tragically Hip, Leslie Feist, Mike Reno And Paul Dean Of Loverboy, And Roch Voisine Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

SUPPORTING QUOTES

“For us to be granted a place in this Pantheon, in the hallowed company of iconic songwriters that we revered, even idolized, Gordon Lightfoot, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Michel Pagliaro, Robbie Robertson, RUSH... it's an unfathomably huge and surreal honour. A very special thank you to all of tonight's performers. Such an honour to hear our songs performed by such esteemed artists.”

Rob Baker, The Tragically Hip, 2026 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee

“First of all, Mike Reno wishes he could be here to celebrate, and appreciates all the efforts that went into this fine production. It's a great honour. And I agree, to think we'll be sharing a Wikipedia page with all our Canadian songwriting idols. The first night Mike and I got together, we wrote two songs, which was a pretty good sign we had something.”



Paul Dean, Loverboy, 2026 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee

“It was a wonderful ride and I must thank the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. Thanks to all the wonderful artists who came tonight to sing my songs. Thanks to all the fans worldwide. They keep me going.”

Roch Voisine, 2026 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee

“Leslie is so many of your favourite artists' favourite artist. I know, I've talked to all of them about her. She has the most beautiful voice I can imagine a person having and writes lyrics and melodies that have moved me to tears and made my wife and I dance in our kitchen for years. She also kicks ass at the guitar.”

FINNEAS, on inducting Leslie Feist into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

“I could talk until tomorrow about these two guys. They've been such an inspiration. They showed us what was possible, and the rest of us followed. I couldn't be prouder, or more pleased, to present this award to my friends, Mike Reno and Paul Dean.”

Jim Vallance, on inducting Mike Reno and Paul Dean into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

“As Jay said, every single one of us has grown with this band. Their songs have walked along beside us through every stage of our lives. I've had a front row seat for the whole ride. I don't know if there were ever more decent, hard working, and socially conscious rock stars than the Hip.”

George Stroumboulopoulos, host, reflecting on Jay Baruchel's induction speech for The Tragically Hip

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME (CSHF)

The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) is the nation's premier institution dedicated to honouring and celebrating Canada's greatest songwriters. Through its prestigious Induction Ceremony and year round programming, the CSHF recognizes the creators whose work has shaped Canada's cultural identity while championing the voices defining its future. As a national, bilingual nonprofit, the CSHF connects legendary songwriters with emerging talent through flagship initiatives including LEGENDS, Song & Score Week, and the Breakthrough Songwriter Award, providing mentorship, career development and industry access. Acquired by SOCAN in 2011, the CSHF operates independently under its own Board of Directors, representing leading Anglophone and Francophone creators and publishers.

ABOUT AMAZON MUSIC

Amazon Music is an immersive audio entertainment service that connects fans, artists and creators through music, podcasts and culture. Amazon Music brings fans closer to what they love, with curated and personalized playlists, artist livestreams, artist merch and Amazon Exclusive podcasts. Prime members get access to millions of songs in shuffle mode, All Access playlists, plus the largest catalog of ad free top podcasts, included with their membership. Customers can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for full, on demand access to millions of songs, as well as millions of songs in HD, Ultra HD and Spatial audio, and the world's largest selection of audiobooks from Audible. Anyone can listen to Amazon Music by downloading the free Amazon Music app, or wherever they listen to music, including Alexa enabled devices. Learn more at amazon.com/music.

MEDIA CONTACTS

TORONTO MONTREAL Victoria Lord

Victoria Lord PR

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Photo Credit: Eric Rangel Cano / Photagonist