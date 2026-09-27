Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Tragically Hip, Leslie Feist, Mike Reno And Paul Dean Of Loverboy, And Roch Voisine Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame


2026-09-27 05:18:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roch Voisine's Surprise Duet, FINNEAS Honouring Feist, Amanda Marshall Saluting Loverboy and a Stirring Tribute to The Tragically Hip Define the Night at Massey Hall

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame celebrated its 2026 class of inductees with an unforgettable evening at Toronto's legendary Massey Hall. Presented by Amazon Music, the ceremony honoured The Tragically Hip, Leslie Feist, Mike Reno and Paul Dean of Loverboy, and Roch Voisine through deeply personal tributes and inspired reinterpretations of their most enduring songs.

Polaris Music Prize shortlisted singer and songwriter Charlotte Cornfield opened the tribute to Leslie Feist with“How Come You Never Go There,” followed by GRAMMY Award-winning Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy performing“The Park.” Two-time Academy Award-winning songwriter, producer and artist FINNEAS then inducted Feist and closed the tribute with a stirring rendition of“My Moon My Man.” Both Tweedy and FINNEAS asked to take part specifically to honour her songwriting, according to organizers.

An emotional tribute celebrated The Tragically Hip's enduring legacy as one of Canada's most consequential and beloved bands, featuring Indigenous artists Sebastian Gaskin and Tia Wood performing“Bobcaygeon.” GRAMMY Award-winning producer Boi-1da introduced City and Colour and Ruby Waters, who performed a new rendition of“Ahead by a Century” he produced. A Gord Downie medley, illuminated by a spotlight on his iconic final tour hat, led into Allison Russell's live debut of“Wheat Kings.” Actor and filmmaker Jay Baruchel inducted the band, while Raine Maida reflected on The Tragically Hip's profound influence before Our Lady Peace delivered the night's powerful finale,“Locked in the Trunk of a Car.”

Amanda Marshall opened the ceremony with a roaring rendition of“Turn Me Loose” in celebration of longtime Loverboy songwriting partners Mike Reno and Paul Dean. Inducted by Canadian songwriting legend Jim Vallance, Reno and Dean were also honoured with Todd Kerns performing“The Kid Is Hot Tonite” and TALK bringing the audience to its feet with“Working for the Weekend.”

Moments after being inducted by Olympic gold medallists and Walter Cup champions Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey, Roch Voisine delivered one of the night's biggest surprises, performing“I'll Always Be There” with Quebec icon Isabelle Boulay and a full choir. The tribute drew on the songs that made Voisine an international success, with La Voix winner Ludovick Bourgeois taking on“Hélène” and country artists Sara Dufour and two-time Félix Award winner Matt Lang joining voices for a duet of“Darlin'” and“Kissing Rain.”

Hosted by George Stroumboulopoulos and Marie-Mai, the ceremony also recognized ZALE and Marie Céleste as the 2026 recipients of the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Breakthrough Songwriter Award presented by TikTok.

The ceremony streamed globally on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, on the Amazon Music app and on Prime Video in Canada. Fans can also listen to "My Moon My Man (Amazon Music Original)," FINNEAS's studio cover of Feist's beloved song, exclusively on Amazon Music HERE HERE

The 2026 inductees will be permanently honoured at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame's exhibit at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre in Calgary, which features artifacts and memorabilia celebrating Canada's most influential songwriters.

The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame gratefully acknowledges the support of Amazon Music, SOCAN, RBCxMusic, Barometer Global Music Royalty Fund, Hargraft Insurance, CMRRA, Boucher Guitares, Cassels Brock and Blackwell LLP, Le Germain Hotels, the Songwriters Association of Canada, peermusic, e=mc2 Productions, Kawartha Lakes Tourism and the Lewitt Family Foundation.

Press photos and biographies of the honoured artists, performers and hosts can be found HER E

For more information about the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, visit

SUPPORTING QUOTES

“For us to be granted a place in this Pantheon, in the hallowed company of iconic songwriters that we revered, even idolized, Gordon Lightfoot, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Michel Pagliaro, Robbie Robertson, RUSH... it's an unfathomably huge and surreal honour. A very special thank you to all of tonight's performers. Such an honour to hear our songs performed by such esteemed artists.”

Rob Baker, The Tragically Hip, 2026 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee

“First of all, Mike Reno wishes he could be here to celebrate, and appreciates all the efforts that went into this fine production. It's a great honour. And I agree, to think we'll be sharing a Wikipedia page with all our Canadian songwriting idols. The first night Mike and I got together, we wrote two songs, which was a pretty good sign we had something.”

Paul Dean, Loverboy, 2026 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee

“It was a wonderful ride and I must thank the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. Thanks to all the wonderful artists who came tonight to sing my songs. Thanks to all the fans worldwide. They keep me going.”

Roch Voisine, 2026 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee

“Leslie is so many of your favourite artists' favourite artist. I know, I've talked to all of them about her. She has the most beautiful voice I can imagine a person having and writes lyrics and melodies that have moved me to tears and made my wife and I dance in our kitchen for years. She also kicks ass at the guitar.”

FINNEAS, on inducting Leslie Feist into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

“I could talk until tomorrow about these two guys. They've been such an inspiration. They showed us what was possible, and the rest of us followed. I couldn't be prouder, or more pleased, to present this award to my friends, Mike Reno and Paul Dean.”

Jim Vallance, on inducting Mike Reno and Paul Dean into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

“As Jay said, every single one of us has grown with this band. Their songs have walked along beside us through every stage of our lives. I've had a front row seat for the whole ride. I don't know if there were ever more decent, hard working, and socially conscious rock stars than the Hip.”

George Stroumboulopoulos, host, reflecting on Jay Baruchel's induction speech for The Tragically Hip

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME (CSHF)

The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) is the nation's premier institution dedicated to honouring and celebrating Canada's greatest songwriters. Through its prestigious Induction Ceremony and year round programming, the CSHF recognizes the creators whose work has shaped Canada's cultural identity while championing the voices defining its future. As a national, bilingual nonprofit, the CSHF connects legendary songwriters with emerging talent through flagship initiatives including LEGENDS, Song & Score Week, and the Breakthrough Songwriter Award, providing mentorship, career development and industry access. Acquired by SOCAN in 2011, the CSHF operates independently under its own Board of Directors, representing leading Anglophone and Francophone creators and publishers.

ABOUT AMAZON MUSIC

Amazon Music is an immersive audio entertainment service that connects fans, artists and creators through music, podcasts and culture. Amazon Music brings fans closer to what they love, with curated and personalized playlists, artist livestreams, artist merch and Amazon Exclusive podcasts. Prime members get access to millions of songs in shuffle mode, All Access playlists, plus the largest catalog of ad free top podcasts, included with their membership. Customers can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for full, on demand access to millions of songs, as well as millions of songs in HD, Ultra HD and Spatial audio, and the world's largest selection of audiobooks from Audible. Anyone can listen to Amazon Music by downloading the free Amazon Music app, or wherever they listen to music, including Alexa enabled devices. Learn more at amazon.com/music.

MEDIA CONTACTS

TORONTO MONTREAL
Victoria Lord
Victoria Lord PR
Email: ...
Phone: 647-519-8577
 Simon Fauteux
Six Media
Email: ...
Phone: 514-972-4584

B-roll link:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

Photo Credit: Eric Rangel Cano / Photagonist


MENAFN27092026004107003653ID1111721686



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search