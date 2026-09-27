Asian Games: Prachi Choudhary Claims Bronze In Women's 400M Final

India added to its medal tally at the Asian Games on Saturday as Prachi Choudhary claimed bronze in the final of the women's 400m, delivering one of the standout performances of the night for the Indian contingent. She claimed the bronze with a timing of 53.21 seconds. Bahrain's Salma Naser claimed the gold medal with a Games Record time of 49.20 seconds, while Iran's Zahra Zarei Manoujan took silver after clocking 52.38 seconds. India's Kiran finished fifth in 53.41 seconds.

'This is a moment I have worked towards for a long time'

Following the medal win, Prachi described the moment as something she had been working for since a long time. For the 29-year-old, the medal caps a career that has steadily built over the years, from relay silvers to an individual podium finish on one of the sport's biggest stages. Prachi previously won silver as part of India's 4x400m relay team at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and had earlier claimed relay silver at the 2019 Asian Championships as well.“I still can't believe it. This is a moment I have worked towards for a long time. I gave everything I had in that race, and to see it turn into an individual medal for the country means so much to me. It has not fully sunk in yet,” said Prachi as per a press release from Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS).

The Journey to Individual Glory

The bronze comes on the back of strong individual form this season, with Prachi clocking a personal best of 52.57 seconds in the 400m earlier this year. The mark reflected the progress she had been making heading into the Games.

Reflecting on the journey that led to the medal, Prachi credited the consistent support system that has backed her through her training.“This medal is the result of a lot of hard work, not just from me, but from everyone who has stood by me through this journey. Inspire Institute of Sport has supported me throughout my training and preparation, and I want to thank them for standing by me through every step of it. Whatever I have needed, they have always made sure I had it,” she said.

Focus Turns to the Future

The medal also marked a significant step in Prachi's individual career after years of success in relay events. She represented India in the 4x400m relay at the Paris 2024 Olympics and has continued to build her experience on the international stage. With the bronze secured, Prachi's focus has already turned towards what comes next.“This medal means a lot to me, but I do not want to stop here. I want to keep working hard and keep improving, so that I can achieve even bigger results for the country in the future,” she said.

Prachi's bronze in the 400m adds another name to India's list of medallists at these Asian Games and marks an important individual milestone in a career that has so far been built largely on relay success. (ANI)

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