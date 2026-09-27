TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh Alleges Another Murder Attempt, Car Attacked

Fresh Attack in Kolkata

Mamata All India Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh on Sunday that he was targeted in a fresh attack in Kolkata, claiming that armed men smashed the window of his car and attempted to drag him out while he was on his way to attend a programme.

Speaking to reporters here, Ghosh alleged that the incident took place in broad daylight in the Phoolbagan area and claimed that his security personnel had to draw their weapons after the attackers allegedly brandished revolvers.

“Today I was once again the target of an attempted murder. It is only by the grace of the Almighty that I am still alive. In the city of Kolkata, in broad daylight on a Sunday, I was on my way to attend a programme as an MLA when I was attacked,” Ghosh said.

“They were armed; they smashed the car window and tried to drag me out, brandishing revolvers. My security personnel had to draw their weapons,” he alleged.

Following the alleged incident, Ghosh took refuge inside the Narkeldanga Police Station and said he was in the process of filing a formal complaint. His damaged vehicle was also brought to the police station.

Ghosh blames BJP, alleges police inaction

“BJP is certainly involved, and the police are inactive; we will have to see who else is implicated,” Ghosh alleged.

Ghosh further said he would not be intimidated by the alleged attacks.“What do they want? Do they want my dead body? Until I am dead, they will never be able to force me to change my stance,” he said.

Second attack in two days

The latest allegation comes a day after Ghosh claimed that BJP cadres were involved in the vandalisation of his vehicle and the hurling of eggs at it in Uttarpara in Hooghly district. He had alleged that the incident had the“backing and blessings” of the police and administration.

Ghosh had said his vehicle was attacked with rods, eggs, stones, bricks and crowbars while he was travelling to Serampore to attend a rally addressed by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“There was no police present. When the vehicle was being attacked, when they were vandalising it - using rods, eggs, stones, bricks, and crowbars to smash it - there was no one there at all,” he had said.

(ANI)

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