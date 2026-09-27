Maharashtra Declares 265 Talukas Drought-Hit, Relief Measures Begin

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the state government will ensure timely assistance to farmers after declaring 265 talukas as drought-affected, adding that all necessary measures under drought relief provisions have been initiated.

Drought Relief Measures Initiated

"Yesterday, 265 talukas were declared drought-affected. Assistance will be provided across these talukas. Along with this, we have announced the measures that are immediately required. The 12 measures that are normally implemented in drought conditions have also been approved for implementation," Fadnavis said while addressing a press conference.

The Chief Minister said the government order was issued based on the first trigger of drought assessment and the implementation of relief measures has already begun. "We have issued this order on the basis of the first trigger. We have started its immediate implementation. The necessary measures have already been initiated, and appropriate assistance will also be provided. Action in this regard has begun," he said.

Assuring farmers of government support, Fadnavis said no affected farmer would be left out of the relief process. "The state government will ensure that farmers receive appropriate relief. In some places, there are complaints that certain talukas have not been included, but the number of such talukas is small. In some areas, an assessment of the damage will be carried out. No farmer will be left out. Whatever difficulties arise in this process, we will resolve them," he said.

The Maharashtra government had earlier announced that drought relief measures would include exemptions in land revenue, restructuring of crop loans, a moratorium on recovery of agriculture-related loans, exemption in current electricity bills for agricultural pumps and waivers on examination fees for school and college students.

Fadnavis also appealed to people and organisations to contribute towards drought relief efforts, saying sensitivity was needed in the current situation. "I feel that in such a situation, it is necessary to show sensitivity. Essential activities can continue, but other activities can be reduced and should be conducted on a smaller scale. Whoever can contribute money towards drought relief or provide any kind of assistance, whether fodder or any other help, should make an effort to do so," he said.

Water Planning and Climate Watch

The Chief Minister said district-wise water planning would be carried out to ensure availability of water till July-August 2027. "Our effort is to ensure that every district prepares a water plan. From the available water stock, sufficient water should be reserved to meet requirements until July-August 2027. If there is surplus water after making this provision, that water can be used for other purposes," he said.

"Some major dams have substantial water reserves. After reserving enough water to meet requirements until July-August, if the remaining water needs to be provided for Rabi crops or industries, we can consider it appropriately. Therefore, instead of adopting a blanket approach, decisions should be taken on the basis of water availability in the respective districts and talukas," he added.

On the El Niño impact

Fadnavis said the state government was monitoring the situation and preparing for possible challenges. "The current El Niño is yet to reach its peak. It is expected to peak in February and decline after February. This is related to the heating of the Pacific Ocean. Cooling will begin after February, and the effect will subsequently decrease. Therefore, we will have to remain prepared for all kinds of situations," he said.

Addressing Regional and Political Issues

Gadchiroli Flood Situation

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also spoke about the flood situation in Gadchiroli, saying the administration was taking necessary steps after rainfall in neighbouring Chhattisgarh led to flooding in parts of the district. "There has been rainfall in Chhattisgarh, and because of that rainfall, some parts of Gadchiroli have witnessed flooding. Several villages have lost connectivity. We have taken the necessary measures there. As the floodwaters recede, the situation is gradually coming under control, and the administration is working accordingly," he said.

Political Commentary

Fadnavis on Thackeray's Morcha said, "I have already said that this is a political stunt. They do not have the confidence of the people, and on this basis they want to create an atmosphere of distrust across the country."

He further alleged that such attempts were aimed at weakening people's faith in constitutional institutions. "This is also an anti-Constitution modus operandi. The intention is to erode people's faith in the Constitution and bring in a radical Left ideology. We will not allow that to happen," Fadnavis said.

On Uddhav Thackeray and INDIA alliance meeting amid SIR row, he said, "First of all, there is nothing called the INDIA alliance that exists anymore. The INDIA alliance has completely broken apart and is finished. After the Lok Sabha elections, we have seen in all the Assembly elections that the constituents of the INDIA alliance contested separately. At most, it can be called an alliance against Modi ji. They can only be described as people who come together to oppose Modi ji. Apart from that, there is no alliance left."

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