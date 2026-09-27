Banks Open On Sunday For First Time In History Ahead Of 3-Day Strike

Banks Open on Sunday in Unprecedented Move

Banks across India remained open on Sunday in a special operational arrangement to help customers complete urgent transactions ahead of a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to 30, with Bank Employees Federation Vice President for West Bengal Shyamal Kumar Hazra describing the move as unprecedented.

The special Sunday opening was aimed at preventing inconvenience to customers and allowing account holders to complete their banking requirements before services are affected by the three-day strike.

Addressing the media, Hazra highlighted the unusual nature of the nationwide working Sunday, stating that such an arrangement had taken place for the first time in India's history. "Today is Sunday, and perhaps for the first time in India's history, banks across the country have been open so that customers can continue to receive services. Bank employees and officers have left their usual Sunday plans to come to work. Customers have been encouraged to visit the bank today to complete any urgent work before the three-day closure,” Shyamal Kumar Hazra told ANI.

The special measures were implemented to prevent public inconvenience and ensure account holders could manage their banking needs before the multi-day shutdown took effect. Hazra further said customers had been informed about the special arrangement through messages from their respective banks.“Customers have been informed through messages from their respective banks so they can complete their work before the three-day closure."

Unions Announce Strike Over Pending Demands

The Sunday opening comes ahead of a three-day nationwide strike by bank employees and officers from September 28 to 30. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) had announced the strike to press for the implementation of a five-day banking week and withdrawal of the newly introduced Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

'Left with No Option': Unions Justify Strike

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, UFBU Himachal Pradesh Convenor and President of Bankers United Forum of Himachal Pradesh Narendra Sharma said the unions were compelled to resort to industrial action as commitments made in an agreement with the government more than two-and-a-half years ago were yet to be implemented.“Our main demand is the implementation of a five-day banking week, with Saturday and Sunday as weekly holidays. The second major issue is the withdrawal of the new Performance Linked Incentive scheme, which has been implemented unilaterally by the Department of Financial Services. More than two-and-a-half years have passed since the agreement was signed, but the commitments made in it have still not been implemented. We have therefore been left with no option but to resort to agitation,” said Sharma.

Sharma said the delay in resolving the pending issues had caused concern among bank employees and officers, adding that the unions wanted the government and concerned authorities to initiate meaningful dialogue and implement the commitments made in the earlier agreement.“We want to make it clear that bank employees and officers have no intention of inconveniencing customers. We understand the importance of uninterrupted banking services and the difficulties customers may face during a strike. However, when our legitimate demands and commitments made in the agreement remain pending for such a long period, we are compelled to take industrial action to draw the attention of the government.” He added further.

He appealed to the government to resolve the issues through dialogue and urged authorities to take immediate steps towards implementing the five-day banking system and addressing the concerns over the PLI scheme.“We appeal to the government and the concerned authorities to immediately come forward for meaningful discussions and resolve the pending issues. We also appeal to the general public and bank customers to understand our position and extend their cooperation and support during the three-day strike from September 28 to 30.” Said Sharma.

Representatives of various UFBU-affiliated organisations attended the press conference, including Ashutosh Sharma and Khem Raj Verma of AIBOC, Deepak and Dinesh Sharma of the SBI Officers' Association, Siddharth Target of AIPNBOA, Piyush Rathore of the UCO Bank Officers' Association, Manish Machha of the Canara Bank Officers' Association, Ankush Mehta of the SBI Staff Association, Akkur Rohal and Nitish Sharma of AIBEA, Rajinder Kumar of BEFI and Mithun Verma of the UBI Officers' Association.

The proposed three-day strike is expected to affect banking operations across the country from September 28 to 30. The special Sunday opening was intended to provide customers an opportunity to complete urgent banking transactions before the strike begins. (ANI)

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