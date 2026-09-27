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Saudi, Yemeni Officials Discuss Strengthening Military Coordination
(MENAFN) Saudi and Yemeni military officials discussed Saturday measures to improve coordination and increase the operational readiness of Yemeni forces across multiple fronts.
Lt. Gen. Fahd bin Hamad Al-Salman, commander of the Saudi-led coalition’s Joint Forces, held talks with Tareq Saleh, a member of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council and commander of the National Resistance Forces, at the Joint Forces Command headquarters in Riyadh.
The discussions covered the latest developments in Yemen and focused on improving cooperation and coordinating efforts to enhance the preparedness of Yemeni forces “on all fronts and axes” as part of efforts to restore state institutions and authority.
Al-Salman highlighted Saleh’s role within the Presidential Leadership Council and his command of the National Resistance Forces, while also recognizing “the sacrifices made by their personnel in efforts to restore state authority and end the coup.”
Saleh, meanwhile, commended the assistance provided by the Joint Forces Command to Yemen’s armed forces and the National Resistance Forces, saying the support has helped improve their capabilities.
He also welcomed initiatives aimed at bringing military ranks together and rebuilding the capabilities of armed forces so they can fulfill their responsibilities.
Saleh emphasized the need to further develop military readiness, coordination and integration between the various forces in preparation for the next phase.
Lt. Gen. Fahd bin Hamad Al-Salman, commander of the Saudi-led coalition’s Joint Forces, held talks with Tareq Saleh, a member of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council and commander of the National Resistance Forces, at the Joint Forces Command headquarters in Riyadh.
The discussions covered the latest developments in Yemen and focused on improving cooperation and coordinating efforts to enhance the preparedness of Yemeni forces “on all fronts and axes” as part of efforts to restore state institutions and authority.
Al-Salman highlighted Saleh’s role within the Presidential Leadership Council and his command of the National Resistance Forces, while also recognizing “the sacrifices made by their personnel in efforts to restore state authority and end the coup.”
Saleh, meanwhile, commended the assistance provided by the Joint Forces Command to Yemen’s armed forces and the National Resistance Forces, saying the support has helped improve their capabilities.
He also welcomed initiatives aimed at bringing military ranks together and rebuilding the capabilities of armed forces so they can fulfill their responsibilities.
Saleh emphasized the need to further develop military readiness, coordination and integration between the various forces in preparation for the next phase.
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