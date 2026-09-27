Asian Games: Focus On Standards Over Outcomes Against Afghanistan, Says Shreyas Iyer

MENAFN - IANS) Nisshin, Sep 27 (IANS) India captain Shreyas Iyer on Monday said representing the country comes with the non-negotiable expectation of finishing with the gold medal, but felt that his side will focus on maintaining their internal standards rather than obsessing over outcomes in their Asian Games men's T20 quarter-final against Afghanistan, set to take place on Monday.

"Whenever you represent India, you have to have expectations of finishing on top. That is a good pressure as expectations happen when you want to deliver good results. But at the same time, I think we should not think about outcomes – instead, we think about the standard set as a team and try to transcend that in every match.

"Not just Afghanistan, but all the teams you can see in Asian Games, including Japan, they gave us competition because the wicket here may not be set to a particular standard. But as I said before adapting here is very important.

“It will be challenging for sure and is difficult for each team. So the team which will play well, will definitely win and we will go into the match from that point of view," Shreyas said in a press conference at the Korogi Sports Park on Sunday.

With India entering the event as defending champions, Shreyas felt the growing competition is a good sign to test themselves and overcome the challenges to get the yellow metal again.

"Every match is important for us as because you get practice from every match and you get opportunities to play against new teams. So, cricket is growing and competition is increasing and it's good for cricket overall.

“So, the opportunities we get, the chance to play matches, we get to play the Asian Games and more games will come later. You have to have good fitness and mindset too," Shreyas explained.

Leading the squad in Nagoya, Shreyas expressed immense pride in captaining the team at the Asian Games, and being part of the same contingent alongside other Indian athletes. "It's an honour to be representing India in Asian Games and captaining it at the same time. I feel there are talented bunch of athletes who have come representing different sports.

“So my only thought is that as many gold medals we get, that would be great for the country. Also it's a great motivation for them to step up from here to the Olympics. We've seen some amazing records made this season. So looking forward to see some more amazing events happening around, and if we get an opportunity to go and see one of them, would love to," he added.

Shreyas also revealed that the Indian team had hoped to catch the gold medal game of squash sensation Anahat Singh live before training commitments stopped them from doing so. "Yes, definitely. Today we know that an 18-year-old prodigy who is playing a squash game.

“We were to go for watching it, but we couldn't go due to the practice. But definitely our support is there for each individual who represents the country, or try to get the gold medal and will put in the effort for the same."

Soaking in the experience of participating in a multi-sporting continental spectacle, Shreyas also praised the host nation's hospitality. "From the time we came to Japan, obviously, it's a bit beautiful. Discipline is very good here, and people follow the instructions.

“We were in Tokyo and had a game against Japan in Sano and after that, we didn't get to do much of practice sessions. So obviously we explore a little bit. It's a very nice experience here now. Nagoya also is a pretty city and the way everything has been organized over here with Asian Games, it's a very big and great feeling.

"It's completely different because over here right now there are teams who are from Asia and at the same time, we are in different venues. But we are playing at the same venue. Staying in different venues, but playing in the same venue. So I personally feel it's a great opportunity for everyone to come and represent their own countries," he concluded.