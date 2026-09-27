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Hundreds Rally in Stockholm Against Israel’s Gaza Offensive
(MENAFN) Hundreds of people took to the streets of Stockholm on Saturday to demonstrate against Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip.
The protesters gathered in the Radmansgatan area following a call from civil society groups, calling for an immediate halt to what they described as war crimes against civilians in the Palestinian enclave.
Participants marched toward parliament while carrying Palestinian flags and placards bearing messages including “Free Palestine, Free Gaza,” “Stop the Genocide” and “Boycott Israel.” Protesters also chanted slogans such as “Children are being killed in Gaza” and “Freedom for Palestine.”
Some demonstrators accused the US of complicity in alleged war crimes committed in Gaza.
'This is an ongoing genocide and a colonial project'
Swedish activist and comedian Kerim Arslanagic said he attended the demonstration to express his support for Palestine.
He said the suffering faced by Palestinians, including oppression, shortages of food and inadequate infrastructure, represents a profound loss for humanity.
The protesters gathered in the Radmansgatan area following a call from civil society groups, calling for an immediate halt to what they described as war crimes against civilians in the Palestinian enclave.
Participants marched toward parliament while carrying Palestinian flags and placards bearing messages including “Free Palestine, Free Gaza,” “Stop the Genocide” and “Boycott Israel.” Protesters also chanted slogans such as “Children are being killed in Gaza” and “Freedom for Palestine.”
Some demonstrators accused the US of complicity in alleged war crimes committed in Gaza.
'This is an ongoing genocide and a colonial project'
Swedish activist and comedian Kerim Arslanagic said he attended the demonstration to express his support for Palestine.
He said the suffering faced by Palestinians, including oppression, shortages of food and inadequate infrastructure, represents a profound loss for humanity.
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