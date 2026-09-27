Madagascar: United States (U.S.) Embassy Opens Freedom Festival

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Chargé d'Affaires Tom Bevan officially opened Freedom Festival today with a ceremony at Antananarivo City Hall, celebrating 250 years of American independence and the strong friendship between the United States and Madagascar. The ceremony brought together government representatives and Président de la Délégation Spéciale of Antananarivo Feno Ralambomanana, along with commercial, educational, and other partners. The free, two-day festival continues through September 27 and is open to the public.

Reflecting on the significance of the anniversary, Chargé d'Affaires Bevan said:“Two hundred fifty years ago, a small group of American patriots changed the world by founding a nation based on the principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. America's founding spirit, and our dedication to freedom and innovation, lives on today.” He added that Freedom Festival“is also about connecting,” noting the opportunity for Malagasy visitors to meet Americans on the ground, practice English with native English speakers, explore exhibits on U.S. history, arts, and innovation, and learn about opportunities to study in the United States.

Chargé d'Affaires Bevan also spoke about the long-standing partnership between the two countries, pointing to the approaching 160th anniversary of the first commercial treaty between the United States and Madagascar, signed in 1867. A dedicated exhibit at the festival traces this shared history.

The U.S. Embassy extends its appreciation to the Government of Madagascar for the enduring partnership between the two nations. It reiterates its gratitude to the Special Delegation of the Urban Municipality of Antananarivo for making City Hall available to host the celebration, with Chargé d'Affaires Bevan calling their support essential to bringing Freedom Festival to life. The Embassy also recognizes the American companies, distributors of Made in USA products, vendors of American food, and U.S. exchange alumni students and professionals taking part in the festival for their contributions.

The U.S. Embassy reiterates its commitment to strengthening the friendship between the American and Malagasy peoples and invites the public to join Freedom Festival at Antananarivo City Hall.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Madagascar.