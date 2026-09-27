Eritrea: World Pharmacists Day Observed At National Level

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

World Pharmacists Day was observed at Orotta Hospital Hall in Asmara at the national level under the theme“Empowering Pharmacists for Healthier Futures.”

Ms. Heaven Yohannes, President of the Eritrean Pharmacists Association, said that the day serves as a reminder to pharmacists to emphasize their role in the health sector, create a forum for sharing experiences, and enhance their contribution to healthcare service provision.

Ms. Heaven also said that National Pharmacy Week will be held from 28 September to 4 October, with promotional activities focusing on the use of cosmetics, which has become a growing concern.

At the event, papers were presented on the“Legacy of Pharmaceutical Self-Reliance During the Struggle and the Origins of Local Manufacturing,”“Role of Pharmacy in Healthcare,” and“Nobel Names Behind the Noble Profession.” A panel discussion on“Celebrating Achievements in Pharmacy Practice” was also conducted.

World Pharmacists Day is being observed internationally for the 17th time.

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