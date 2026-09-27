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Helicopter Crash Claims Four Lives in Quebec
(MENAFN) Four people died Saturday after a helicopter crashed and caught fire in Quebec, Canadian authorities said.
Provincial police received an emergency report shortly after 2:30 p.m. local time that the aircraft had gone down near Rang des Ecossais, close to Highway 10 in the Sainte-Brigide-d’Iberville area.
Firefighters and emergency crews responded to the site and brought the blaze under control. All four people aboard the helicopter were declared dead at the scene, according to reports.
Authorities had not yet released the identities of those killed.
The Quebec provincial police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash, while investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are expected to examine the scene as part of the inquiry.
Provincial police received an emergency report shortly after 2:30 p.m. local time that the aircraft had gone down near Rang des Ecossais, close to Highway 10 in the Sainte-Brigide-d’Iberville area.
Firefighters and emergency crews responded to the site and brought the blaze under control. All four people aboard the helicopter were declared dead at the scene, according to reports.
Authorities had not yet released the identities of those killed.
The Quebec provincial police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash, while investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are expected to examine the scene as part of the inquiry.
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