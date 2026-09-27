Children Explore Vocational Skills, Technology At 2026 Childhood Festival

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) -- Children were given hands-on exposure to vocational skills, technology and entrepreneurship as the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) joined the 2026 Childhood Festival organized by the Zaha Cultural Center.

The VTC's participation featured interactive activities designed to introduce vocational training in an engaging, age-appropriate format and give children an early look at the range of skills and careers available across the sector, the corporation said Sunday.

Activities spanned agriculture, commerce and entrepreneurship, as well as augmented reality (AR), automotive mechanics and vehicle maintenance, allowing participants to try practical skills, interact with tools and explore how traditional trades are increasingly connected to modern technology.

The participation is part of cooperation between the VTC and Zaha Cultural Center aimed at introducing vocational education through practical experience and demonstrating the diversity and continued development of vocational fields.

The corporation said the initiative also seeks to raise awareness of vocational education and training among children and adolescents from an early age, encouraging them to explore their interests and abilities before making future education and career choices.

By bringing vocational experiences into a children's festival, the VTC aims to broaden perceptions of technical and practical careers and present skills-based learning as a pathway to creativity, innovation and future opportunities.

//Petra// RZ