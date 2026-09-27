September 27, 2020: Chronology Of First Day Of 44-Day Patriotic War

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 27, 2020, in response to what Azerbaijan described as a large-scale provocation by the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani Army launched a counteroffensive operation, which was later called the "Iron Fist" operation.

The 44-day Patriotic War brought an end to nearly three decades of occupation and resulted in the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The hostilities ended with a trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, which established a ceasefire and provided for the withdrawal of Armenian forces from the remaining occupied territories.

AzerNEWS presents the chronology of the Patriotic War as of September 27:

The Defense Ministry announced that Armenian military units had shelled Azerbaijani settlements and civilians; Azerbaijani forces launched a counteroffensive operation along the entire frontline; One of the Azerbaijani Army's combat helicopters was damaged and landed on Azerbaijani territory; Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation; The Defense Ministry announced that fighting was underway for strategically important heights that had been under occupation; The Ombudsman issued a statement protesting what it described as another serious violation of the ceasefire regime by Armenia; Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement; A meeting of the Security Council was held under the chairmanship of President Ilham Aliyev; The Defense Ministry announced the names of the villages liberated from occupation; Recep Tayyip Erdogan called President Ilham Aliyev by phone; Zakir Hasanov announced that the enemy's frontline had been breached and that seven villages had been liberated from occupation; The Defense Ministry released footage showing the destruction of enemy military equipment; The Prosecutor General's Office announced that the number of civilians wounded had reached 14; Zakir Hasanov spoke about details of the enemy provocation on the frontline; The Defense Ministry called on the Armenian garrison stationed in the settlement of Aghdara to surrender; The Defense Ministry released footage showing the enemy abandoning armored vehicles on the battlefield and fleeing; Murov Peak in the Murovdag mountain range was liberated; President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring martial law; The Defense Ministry released footage showing the destruction of an ammunition depot belonging to the Armenian army.