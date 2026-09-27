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President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Video Featuring His Visit To Victory Park

President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Video Featuring His Visit To Victory Park


2026-09-27 05:11:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A video featuring President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Victory Park in Baku on September 27, Remembrance Day, has been shared on his official social media accounts.

AzerNEWS presents the video:

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AzerNews

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