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President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Video Featuring His Visit To Victory Park
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more
A video featuring President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Victory Park in Baku on September 27, Remembrance Day, has been shared on his official social media accounts.
AzerNEWS presents the video:
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